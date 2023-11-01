Kaiju No. 8: Everything we know so far

Hit manga Kaiju No.8 is finally getting its own anime adaptation. Here’s everything we know, including its cast, trailer, and more.

Get ready to enter a world afflicted by giant monsters with what could be one of the most exciting anime of 2024.

Kaiju No. 8, stylized as Kaiju #8, has been making waves since its announcement on August 4, 2022. Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s award-winning manga of the same name, which has sold over 11 million copies, it’s about time it got its own anime adaptation.

So stay tuned and get ready for some monster-filled mayhem. From the plot to any release date updates, here is everything we know so far about the anime adaptation.

Kaiju No. 8 will debut in April 2024, but we don’t have a specific release date yet.

Crunchyroll at the 2023 New York Comic Con revealed some tantalizing details about the new series, marking the end of fans’ long-awaited journey from manga to anime. This included the premiere window (April 2024), the release of subbed and dubbed options (simulcast weekly after its Japanese debut), and a new trailer with a jaw-dropping glimpse into the epic battles to come.

Kaiju No. 8 plot

So what’s it about? Enter a world where huge Godzilla-esque monsters known as kaiju roam free. As you can imagine, chaos ensues, and Japan has established the Anti-Kaiju Defence Force in an attempt to save humanity.

Meet our main character, Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old Monster Sweeper (someone who cleans up the remains of defeated kaiju), is frustrated by his life’s trajectory. He has a lifelong dream to join the Defence Corps, but so far has been unsuccessful.

However, there’s a shocking twist. SPOILER ALERT! Shortly after the series begins, Kafka is infected by a parasitic kaiju and transformed into a humanoid monster. With his newfound powers, follow Kafka as he fulfils his dream to become a monster hunter.

The anime hasn’t begun yet. But, the thrilling mix of action, drama and a unique twist on the classic kaiju genre that the manga provides means that this adaptation is one fans won’t want to miss.

Kaiju No. 8 anime cast and production

The Kaiju No. 8 anime cast includes:

Asami Seto, known for voicing Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero, will play the Defense Force Third Division Captain (and powerful fighter) Mina Ashiro.

Masaya Fukunishi of Pokémon Masters will play main character Kafka Hibino.

And Wataru Kato, known for Combatants Will Be Dispatched!, will voice deuteragonist Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiji No.8 also boasts an all-star production team. Production I.G, known for Psycho-Pass and Ghost in the Shell, will animate the series. And, with Studio Khara (Shin Godzilla) behind design supervision, fans can be assured that they will be treated to a visually stunning experience worthy of the hit manga.

The anime adaptation’s full cast has yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep this space updated with any new information.

Kaiju No. 8 new trailer

If all this isn’t enough to get you excited, Crunchyroll unveiled Kaiju No.8’s new trailer in October 2023, displaying gorgeous graphics, epic-scale destruction, and terrifying monsters.

Are you ready yet for this rollercoaster ride of adventure? With only six months until the release window and the promise of a fresh take on the ever-popular kaiju genre, Kaiju No. 8 is definitely an anime to watch.

Kaiju No.8 character visuals

Production I.G’s Kaiju No.8’s official website is releasing a new visual once a month in the build up to the series release, in April 2024.

Following September reveal of Kikoru finding a quiet moment of solace, and August’s visual treat depicting Kafka and Reno working hard as Monster Sweepers, October’s visual treat displayed vice-captain of the Third Division and martial arts expert Soshiro Hoshina dual-wielding katanas. Check them out below:

Stay tuned stay up-to-date on the latest news from the world of Kaiju No.8. In the meantime: set the date, mark your calendars, and make sure you don’t miss out on the action. Crunchyroll will debut a monster-slaying adventure like no other in April 2024.

