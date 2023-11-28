The Dangers In My Heart Season 2: Everything we know

Following a successful first season back in April 2023, The Dangers In My Heart will return for Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The anime adaptation of Norio Sakurai’s The Dangers In My Heart debuted to rave reviews. And it’s no wonder, considering just how popular its source material is.

Praised for its refreshingly honest and realistic portrayal of romantic relationships, this romantic comedy stands apart from many modern anime series. Why? Because it touches upon many issues teenagers face today, including social anxiety and alienation from peers.

Now that the winter season is around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about The Dangers In My Heart Season 2, including its release window, plot, and key cast members.

The Dangers In My Heart season 2 release window

The Dangers In My Heart season 2 will be released in January 2024.

Get ready to see what’s in store next for Anna and Kyotaro and their unconventional love in the new year, as their bond grows beyond just library friends.

The Dangers In My Heart season two will air in Japan on the TV Asahi channel. However, as the announcement revealed, just like season one, season two will be available for international streaming on HIDIVE.

The Dangers In My Heart Season 2 plot

Based on Norio Sakurai’s manga of the same name, The Dangers In My Heart is essentially a middle-school romance. But, of course, ending it there would be far too straightforward.

Season 1 introduced us to Kyotaro Ichikawa, a typical middle-school student on the outside with a twisted mind on the inside. He has a deep, dark desire to murder other people – including the most popular girl in his class, Anna Yamada.

However, as Season 1 unfolds, it’s revealed that not only does Kyotaro have a heart, but that his heart starts beating for Anna. Can they progress to become more than friends? Or will his murderous tendencies return?

Season 2 will take off exactly where season one left off, with Kyotaro trying to figure out his newfound feelings for his not-girlfriend Anna and his concerns that their classmates could notice. Watch as they learn to navigate their blossoming relationship and defy the expectations placed upon them over the course of the season.

Cast and crew

Much of the cast and crew from Season 1 will return for the second season.

Hiroaki Akagi, known for Teasing Master Takagi-san, returns as the director, along with Jukki Hanada as script writer, Masato Katsumata as character designer, and Chainsaw Man’s Kensuke Ushio as the music composer. And, of course, it will be produced by Shin-Ei Animation.

The voice cast is as follows:

Kyotaro Ichikawa voiced by Shun Horie

Anna Yamada voiced by Hina Youmiya

Chihiro Kobayashi voiced by Ayaka Asai

Moeko Sekine voiced by Megumi Han

Serina Yoshida voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki

Kanna Ando voiced by Yuka Iguchi

Yurine Hanzawa voiced by Reina Ueda

Along with the familiar voices, season two’s opening theme song will be Bokura wa Sore wo Ai to Yonda by Atarayo. While its closing theme, Koi Shiteru Jibun Sura Aiserunda, will be performed by season one’s Kohana Lam.

Is there a trailer?

The first teaser trailer for The Dangers In My Heart was released back in October 2023.

The trailer featured the main couple, Anna Yamada and Kyotaro Ichikawa, their classmates and some new characters to. With more cute characters, funny moments and internal monologues, fans have called The Dangers In My Heart season two the most anticipated sequel of 2024.

