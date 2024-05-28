Oshi no Ko Season 2 US premiere announced, but don’t get too excited

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is due this summer, and the US premiere has been announced. Sadly though, it’s an event not everyone can attend.

Being one of the biggest and best anime of 2023, Oshi no Ko’s followup season has been highly anticipated. The Oshi no Ko Season 2 release date is set for early July, and the first showing in the United States will occur around the same time — but only for certain fans.

If you’re lucky enough to attend Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6, you’ll get to see the first two episodes of Oshi no Ko Season 2. These will be shown to attendees as part of a panel hosted by the streaming service HIDIVE.

The panel will feature the first episodes of Oshi no Ko Season 2, as well as a celebration of the anime show. “The panel will be hosted by HIDIVE’s Star Butler, who will welcome two incredibly special guests from Season 2’s production, Yurie Igoma (voice of Ruby) and KADOKAWA series producer Shimpei Yamashita,” the platform says in a blurb.

HIDIVE is the exclusive platform for Oshi no Ko outside of Japan, a major acquisition for the growing Crunchyroll competitor, so it makes sense to host something at a huge annual event for the medium. Since some of the filmmakers involved will be in attendance, there’ll likely be some neat information on production revealed as well.

Focusing on the idol industry in Japan, Oshi no Ko follows twin daughters of a hugely popular popstar. These aren’t regular nepo-babies, though — they’re actually the reincarnated souls of two people who had peculiar associations with the star in their previous lives.

It’s weird, funny, and utterly charming, just like the manga by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. The opening was the most listened to song in Japan in 2023, and with outings like this, Oshi no Ko shows no signs of waning.

