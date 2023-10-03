The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 2 release date and where to watch

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 2 is around the corner, and here, we divulge the information that you need to know about its first episode.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride follows Chise Hatori, who gets abandoned by her relatives and adopted by a magic user named Elias Ainsworth, who is also a humanoid. Ainsworth mentors Chise and helps her to find her own identity in the world. The chemistry between the duo makes the plot of the series an intriguing one.

Moreover, part 1 of The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 left us on a cliff-hanger ending where we saw Chise and her friends getting into a bizarre situation. So, fans wonder how the story will shape up for our main protagonists in the upcoming part.

Now, without any further adieu, let’s jump to the article to learn about the premiere episode’s release details.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 2 Episode 1 will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday, October 5, 2023, for the entire world. The release timings will vary depending on the different time zones, but you need not worry, as we have provided you the time schedule that will help you.

6:00am PST

9:00am EST

2:00pm Greenwich Mean Time

3:00pm Central European Time

6:30pm IST

9:00pm Philippine Time

How many episodes will be there in The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Part 2?

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Part 1 arrived with a spectacular animation by Studio Kafka in Spring 2023. However, as the season was split into two cours, the second part is all set to grace the screens in a couple of days with 12 episodes, each following a weekly release schedule.

Wit Studio initially picked up the series, and of course, it had set a standard for every fan. So, fans seemed disappointed when the studio dropped the second season for its other work commitments. Well, that’s because Wit Studio has given us series like Spy X Family and, obviously, the first three seasons of the celebrated anime series of all time, Attack on Titan. So, no one had faith in Kafka studio when it stepped front to grab the second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride. However, once the season premiered on screens, no one was left with any doubt.

If you want to rewatch the episodes before catching up with the new episodes, you can rely on Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

