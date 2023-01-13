The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 confirms release date in first trailer

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 has been a long time coming, but now there’s both a trailer and a release date.

Since 2017, fans have been waiting desperately for any sequel to the hit anime series The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which was based on the manga of the same name – Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese – by Kore Yamazaki.

And now it seems like fans will be rewarded for their suffering, as a second season is not only on the way, but it has a new trailer, and a release date.

A promotional video has just recently premiered, which depicts when the show’s Season 2 is going to come out, as well as hinting at what’s going to happen in it.

According to a new trailer, The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 will be premiering April 6, 2023, as part of the spring season.

This will mark five years since the first season, which is a pretty long time to wait for fans.

The new season will air on Tokyo MX and BS11, and then will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia.

The trailer was also released alongside a promotional visual, showing the series’ new characters in more detail.

What will happen in Season 2?

As shown by the trailer, the anime will continue to follow the popular manga. Crunchyroll describes the second season as thus:

“Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College.

“Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors.

“This is a story about saving yourself to save another.”

The Ancient Magus’s Bride Season 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and you can even watch the first episode on YouTube: