The Ancient Magus’ Bride announces Season 2 release date

The Ancient Magus’ Bride, the beloved supernatural romance anime from 2017, is back – and it’s now been confirmed that Season 2 is on the way, with a release date window announced.

Since 2017, fans have been waiting desperately for any sequel to the hit anime series The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which was based on the manga of the same name – Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese – by Kore Yamazaki.

And now it seems like fans will be rewarded for their suffering, as a second season is finally in production, and will be arriving rather soon.

It’s been a while since the first season, so it’s probably best that we get you up-to-date on all things concerning The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2.

Twin Engine has announced that The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 will be premiering in April 2023, as part of the spring season.

As per the usual case for anime, the exact release date won’t be known until much closer to the time period.

The new season will air on Tokyo MX and BS11, and then will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV.

The announcement was made in the video below, along with a teaser visual.

Twin Engine Is Chise becoming like Elias?

What will happen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2?

The anime will continue to follow the popular manga, which is distributed by Seven Seas Entertainment. They describe the plot as thus:

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise’s life will never be the same again.

The man is a “magus,” a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice–and his bride!

This new season will be adapting the Gakuin (College) arc of the manga, which launched in May 2018.

Who will be working on The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2?

The majority of the cast and crew who worked on the first season will be retuning, as shown by the announcement video above.

This includes the voice acting talents of Atsumi Tanezaki as Chise, Ryota Takeuchi as Elias Ainsworth, Kouki Uchiyama as Ruth, and Aya Endo as Silky. Mutsumi Tamura as Alice and Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred will also appear again.

Kazuaki Terasawa is coming back to direct the anime at Studio Kafka, a new animation studio established specifically for the anime’s other projects. Chief animation director Kōhei Tokuoka will also return – he drew many of the promotional images, as seen below – as will script writers Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama, and Chiaki Nishinaka. Hirotaka Katō will once again be the character designer, and Junichi Matsumoto will compose the season’s music.

Kōhei Tokuoka Kōhei Tokuoka drew many promotional cartoons for the announcement.

Other crew members include:

Color Design: Yuko Kobari

Art Director: Seiki Tamura

Director of Photography: Mayo Suzuki

CGI Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Special Effects: Chiptune

Editing: Daisuke Imai

Music Production: Flying Dog

Sound Director: Shōji Hata

Sound Effects: Noriko Izumo

Sound Production: Sound Team Don Juan

The Ancient Magus’s Bride Season 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and you can even watch the first episode on YouTube.