Suzume: Is there a post-credits scene?

Suzume ends on an emotional note, but what comes after the end of the film – is there a post-credits scene?

By Crunchyroll and Your Name filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, comes the newest anime movie to capture your hearts, Suzume no Tajimari. This has been one of the most anticipated animated films of the past few years, and we greatly enjoyed it. You can read our review of the movie here.

The official Crunchyroll plot reads: “Suzume no Tojimari is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.”

The film ends on a heartfelt bittersweet note, but in the age of stings in every other film, does this movie have a post-credits scene? Well, we’ll explain, but first, spoiler warning for Suzume.

Does Suzume have a post-credits scene?

Yes, kind of. The film doesn’t have a specific scene thrown into the middle of the credits, à la Marvel movies. However, there are small scenes littered throughout the credits themselves.

At the end of the two-hour-long film, when Suzume has locked the door to her past grieving self, the credits obviously begin. However, the movie isn’t quite done, as Suzume and Satou make their way back to the family and their designated modes of transportation while credits appear beside them.

Once the pair say their goodbyes, the credits take up more of the screen, as we watch small snippets of Suzume and her aunt travel back home through Japan, reuniting with all the people they met along the way. Once they arrive home, the final clip of that part is Suzume studying at school.

Then, seemingly few months later, Suzume makes her way to school in a similar fashion to how she did at the beginning of the film. This is the part that could most count as a post-credits scene, as the credits stop rolling in this moment, though the credits’ song keeps playing.

During this scene, she rides her bike along the road, with birds flying in the sky above her. Then she suddenly stops, and smiles, before saying “Welcome back.” Satou has returned to visit once again. The pair look at each other wordlessly, and that’s the end of the scene.

The credits then role like typical credits do, and there’s no other scene hidden within them. The scenes we’ve discussed previously are more like the end of the Suzume being shown alongside the credits, rather than your standard Easter Egg post-credits scene.

Suzume no Tajimari is currently playing in cinemas.