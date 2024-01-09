How to watch Suzume – Is it streaming?

Suzume has been a critically acclaimed and audience adoring movie ever since it came out last year, but where can you watch it, and is it streaming?

By Crunchyroll and Your Name filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, comes Suzume no Tajimari, one of the biggest anime movies of last year.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, the official Crunchyroll plot reads: “Suzume no Tojimari is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.”

But if you’re wanting to finally check it out – or just see it again – then where can you watch it, and is it streaming?

Where can I stream Suzume?

Suzume has been available to stream on the leading anime platform Crunchyroll as of November 16, 2023.

The critically acclaimed movie first hit cinemas in Japan in November 2022, before moving to global theatres in April 2023, distributed by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Suzume has since proven popular with audiences and critics alike, garnering a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As we state in our 4-star review of the flick, “While comparisons to Your Name feel uncalled for, it’ll likely be impossible to avoid. And, sadly, Suzume doesn’t quite live up to Makoto Shinkai’s previous work. However, the movie is still a fantastic piece of art, and we can definitely see improvements on the animation scale, along with the sheer scope of the story it’s willing to tell. This film definitely stands on its own two feet, and it’s certainly not a story you should close the door on.”

Can I watch Suzume on DVD?

You will be able to purchase physical copies of Suzume as of April 1, 2024.

4 editions of DVDs and Blu-Rays will be available, including:

DVD Regular Edition

Blu-ray Regular Edition

DVD & Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

DVD & Blu-ray Limited Edition

Details about the media’s extra content or special features will be released soon, along with the pricing. Suzume has already scored more than $300 million at the global box office.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.