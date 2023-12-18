Zom 100 anime drops new trailer for Christmas Day episodes

Akira and his friends from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead look forward to spending Christmas with you this year, with the final episodes due to air over the holidays.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead revolves around Akira, who is tired of his usual corporate life, so he always wishes to quit. His dream indeed comes true when, one day after waking up, he finds that the undead have taken over the town.

Despite being popular with each episode, the anime series has disappointed fans by going on breaks due to production difficulties. For example, following the release of Episode 5, the series went on a two-week break, and it happened again shortly after.

However, the most disheartening hiatus came after the release of the ninth episode, as it didn’t reveal when could expect to see it again. After months of waiting, we finally have a release date for the episodes that will feature the grand finale of the anime.

Zom 100 Episodes 10-12 will be released on December 25, 2023.

Zom 100 arrived with the ninth episode in September 2023, and after that, the series took an indefinite break. On January 18, 2023, Viz Media’s official website released a new trailer showcasing the events that had previously happened in the anime. Besides that, Viz Media’s Youtube channel has also released a 23-minute recap episode titled, ‘Road Trip to Gunma.’

As the final episodes are finally closer to the release, the creators have released a colorful Christmas-themed key visual to hype up the finale. You can have a look at it below:

The last episode before the break showed Akira and his friends finally arriving at his village, where they struggle to enter as the villagers have created a roadblock to stop the Zombies. However, the group somehow managed to enter. After reaching out to his parents, Akira tried to help them with the daily chores but faced difficulty.

As per the manga, further events will see Akira helping the villagers survive peacefully despite the chaotic situation. Unfortunately, the boy comes across Kanta Higurashi, a former classmate with a bucket list that looks exactly opposite to that of Akira’s. While the main protagonist wants to have fun before joining the zombie troop, Higurashi is desperate to destroy the entire society.

You can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

