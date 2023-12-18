This anime will stream for free on Twitter

Shonen Jump’s Kaiju No. 8 is making anime history by becoming the first series to stream worldwide on Twitter.

Award-winning Shonen Jump Kaiju No. 8 is getting ready for its highly-anticipated debut in April 2024. But thanks to an unprecedented announcement, its anime adaptation is going to go down in history.

This year’s Jump Festa 2024 revealed that Kaiju No. 8 will be simulcast for free on X/Twitter. Meaning that, for the first time, an anime will officially be available to watch on a social media platform.

Everyone was buzzing about this year’s Jump Festa 2024, especially with so many beloved series returning from hiatus. But no one saw this massive announcement coming – unless you’re Elon Musk himself.

Kaiju No. 8 will stream on X for free

On December 17, alongside the release of a brand new ninety-second trailer for this adrenaline-fueled monster-filled anime series, it was revealed that Kaiju No. 8 would stream for free on Twitter.

The official statement reads as follows: “In addition, real-time worldwide distribution has been decided on X (Twitter)! Please look forward to it.”

But what does this mean for the anime industry? Twitter entering the competitive streaming industry, alongside giant platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu, opens up the opportunity for fans to watch, comment and interact with their community all in one place. Which could result in a significant shift towards a more interactive landscape for the entire anime industry.

What’s Kaiju No.8 about?

If you’re not familiar with hit monster series Kaiju No. 8, then you can find everything you need to know about the anime adaptation here.

The new series will be produced by the studio behind Psycho-Pass and Ghost in the Shell, Production I.G. and adapted from Naoya Matsumoto’s manga of the same name.

It’s set in a dystopian version of Japan that’s afflicted by deadly monster attacks. Although humans aren’t completely vulnerable. A military organization called the Japan Defense Force is tasked with exterminating all kaiju.

The story revolves around a young man called Kafka Hibino who’s stuck in a dead-end kaiju clean-up job, until he gets a chance to realize his childhood dream and join the force. But how can he fight against the monsters now that he’s started to become one?

Kaiju No. 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Twitter from April 2024. So, make sure you don’t miss the biggest anime series of the Spring season.

