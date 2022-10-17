Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 review: Bondman enters!

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

In Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3, the first arc of the second season concluded, opening the floor up for a brand new adventure.

The third episode of season 2 pushes the plot of Spy x Family forward at an alarming rate. Despite its fast pacing, the story delivery remains very intentional – making for a delightful watch. Throughout the episode, the anime directs focus toward every-day family moments.

These moments highlight the series’ strengths in quality execution, remaining true to the slice-of-life genre.

To watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 2, check out Crunchyroll.

A slight spoiler warning below for Spy x Family!

The terrorist predicament resolves

Within the first couple of minutes, the terrorist conflict introduced earlier resolves. The main villain is caught and sent to jail, officially marking Anya’s world-saving success.

The speed at which the conflict concludes is a bit alarming, feeling almost rushed. Spy x Family Season 2 episode 3 doesn’t prioritize the previous terrorist conflict, but much rather focuses on developing the Forger family’s relationships.

The story shifts to the Forger family interacting with one another. Despite hiding key parts of their experiences, they bond over their collaborative success in preventing the terrorist attack.

While heading home, Anya and Yor celebrate their victories in their head, grinning all the way back. They’re both immensely proud of their heroism. On the other hand, Loid appears drained. Rather than celebrating, he wonders how much longer world peace will remain.

These interactions show the family’s growth, and whereSpy x Family Season 2 truly shines.

The story quickly moves on, introducing a new family member.

Bondman enters!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 showcases Anya’s growing bond with her new furry companion.

From trying to figure out his name, to bringing him to dog parks – and even watching Bondman together, the two grow a beautiful bond.

While watching Bondman save the day, Anya thinks of the perfect name for her dog: Bond. Anya effectively names Bond after her favorite hero, who she aspires to be more like in her every day life.

This touching moment celebrates Anya’s heroic efforts alongside the evolution of family dynamics. It’s no longer just Anya, Yor, and Loid. Bond is officially a member of the family.