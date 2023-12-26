Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2: Everything we know

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions has been renewed for Season 2. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s good news for shonen anime fans everywhere. The TV anime adaptation of Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions has been renewed for a second season.

Based on Akira Amano’s detective series titled Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, this mystery crime thriller has gained a large fan following since its debut in 2020.

Now, following the successful first season of its anime adaptation – which aired from October to December 2023 – fans have got the news they’ve been waiting for. Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions has been renewed for Season 2.

Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions renewed for a second season

The anime line up for 2024 gets better every day. Especially following the announcement of the renewal of yet another hit series, Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions.

On December 25, it was officially announced that Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions was officially renewed. And fans have taken to X/Twitter to celebrate the news, with one commenting: “So Underrated”, and another posting that “the list for 2024 is insane!”

What’s Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions about?

This amazing series revolves around the crime-fighting partnership between an eccentric private investigator Ron Kamonohashi (a sixth-generation descendent of Sherlock Holmes) and police-officer Totomaru Isshiki.

Five years ago, Ron Kamonohashi was a top student at the Detective Training Academy Blue. However, a fatal moment of temporary insanity led to him losing his detective license and his expulsion from the academy.

Having lost his detective status and unable to pursue his love for solving mysteries, Ron Kamonohashi shut himself away from the world. That is until police officer Totomaru seeks his help on a case, and the two form a mystery solving partnership.

Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions Season 2 cast

Studio Diomedea animated the first season of the anime, which ran for a total of 13 episodes. And it was directed by Shota Ibata, known for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent. Wataru Watari was in charge of the series composition, with Yo Tsuji behind the musical score. UNISON SQUARE GARDEN performed the opening theme song Ikenai Fool Logic and hockrockb performed the closing theme Lip-sync.

The main cast, which we can expect to return for Season 2 includes:

Yohei Azakami as Ron Ramonohashi

Junya Enoki as Totomaru “Toto” Isshiki

Taku Yashiro as Spitz Feier

The series aired from October to December 2023 on Tokyo MX in Japan, with Crunchyroll holding the international streaming rights.

Is there a Ron Kamonohashi: Forbidden Deductions Season 2 trailer?

While we don’t have a trailer for the newly announced Season 2, you can check out the trailer for Season 1 to see why this anime series gained such a huge following.

While we don’t have an official release date for Season 2, we’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon as the details are announced. In the meantime, make sure to check out Season 1 on Crunchyroll.

