Gege Akutami has famously stated that Bleach served as an inspiration for Jujutsu Kaisen. But what elements of other anime series can we actually see in the hit series?

Jujutsu Kaisen is possibly the most well-known and popular shonen anime series at the moment. And that’s in part because of the immensely successful shonen series that came before it.

In an interview with the legendary Bleach mangaka Tite Kubo in 2021, Gege Akutami revealed that he used three prominent manga and anime series as inspiration: Bleach, Hunter x Hunter and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

With fans speculating that everything from domain expansions to Yuji Itadori’s hair color are based on elements from these series. Here are five of the most obvious elements drawn from these classic shonen series.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen moments inspired by other anime

Sharp-eyed Jujutsu Kaisen fans may have already picked up on the series drawing inspiration from other beloved anime. And for those who haven’t caught on, Gege Akutami is open about how his childhood favorites influenced his work. Take Aoi Todo, for instance, who’s based on Bleach’s Kenpachi Zaraki, or Yuji Itadori, drawing inspiration from Naruto Uzumaki, and Megumi Fushiguro is based on Naruto’s Sasuke Uchiha.

But the simularities go beyond the characters. Let’s take a look at five elements of Jujutsu Kaisen directly inspired by other anime series.

1. The Magic System

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s major inspirations is Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter. And this comes through most in the series magic system.

At the core of Jujutsu Kaisen’s magic system is cursed energy, which is a source of power associated with negative emotions like grief and rage. This energy can then be manipulated by sorcerers as a weapon against cursed spirits.

Because the majority of humans experience strong negative emotions from time to time, there is an abundance of cursed energy and spirits for the sorcerers to combat.

Akutami has announced that Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter, where the characters’ use of Nen determines their power level, is a main source of inspiration for Jujutsu Kaisen’s power system. Combining Hunter x Hunter’s Nen with elements of Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger, where characters use special skills and weapons to channel energy.

2. Tournament Arcs

Ever since Yu Yu Hakusho exploded onto our screens in the 90s with endless, awe-inspiring tournament arcs. It’s almost mandatory for every shonen series to have some kind of tournament or competition, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no exception.

Filled with new characters and abilities as they compete against each other, Jujutsu Kaisen’s school tournament – called the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc – in Episode 14 to 21, might have ended abruptly. However, it provided us with a huge amount of comic relief and introduced us to some of our most beloved characters, including Aoi Todo.

3. The “Chosen One” trope

For as long as shonen anime has existed, so has the “chosen one” trope. What’s a chosen one, you ask? Well, it’s a character who possesses some great power or destiny, meaning they are the only one able to save the world.

If you haven’t guessed it already, Jujutsu Kaisen’s chosen one is our very own Yuji Itadori. The series begins when he swallows an ancient cursed finger. It should have killed him, but fortunately he has the rare ability to contain the curse’s power. This means he has to become Sukuna’s vessel, providing us with the gut-wrenching, heart-breaking adventure that is Jujutsu Kaisen.

4. Domain Expansion

The exact origin for Jujutsu Kaisen’s spectacular Domain Expansion technique is less clear. Fans typically point the finger (no pun intended) at either Naruto’s Genjutsu or Bleach’s Bankai. Although, considering how Gege Akutami has professed how much he loves both series, it’s likely that both are true.

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s Domain Expansion, the user is in complete control of the domain and whoever is inside it. For example, in Satoru Gojo’s Infinite Voice, Jogo couldn’t get close to the sorcerer since it was his territory. This follows the same logic as Naruto’s Genjutsu, as the user uses this technique to trap their enemies in much the same way.

Both Domain Expansion and Genjutsu can also be broken in the same way. Essentially, the trapped person needs to overpower or counter it with their own cursed technique.

5. Shibuya Incident Arc

Finally, we have Mechamaru and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident Arc.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most well-known and respected anime of all time, and in Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent Shibuya Incident Arc, fans were quick to point out how the classic series left its mark.

Now, this isn’t really anything new. Gege Akutami has always been open about how big of an influence Hideaki Anno’s work was for his own series, especially with breaking away from traditional tropes and leaving certain events unresolved. However, this time the inspiration proved to be more aesthetic than storyline based. Fans were quick to point out how Kokichi’s secret weapon Mechamaru resembles Asuka’s unit.

From mecha battles to tried and true shonen tropes, Jujutsu Kaisen has cemented itself in the hearts of anime fans as one of the greatest series of this generation. And its no wonder. Gege Akutami has drawn on elements from the series predecessors to create a series that’s new and exciting, with just enough nostalgia that we’ll remember it for decades to come.

