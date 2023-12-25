5 Best Video games based on Anime

As anime has exploded in popularity over the past decade or so, more and more games have come out based on people’s favorite anime series. Here are the 5 best games you can play that are based on an anime.

The anime industry has gotten incredibly big worldwide because of international hits like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, etc. However, this medium isn’t restricted to the TV medium, as there are several amazing video games based on anime.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, we’ve seen the anime medium grabbing the attention of millions of fans from around the world. Shows like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and more have put anime on the world map.

Article continues after ad

So, it’s no surprise that streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video are trying to cash in on anime’s popularity by acquiring rights for new shows. They are even working on live-action projects of massive anime franchises like One Piece.

Article continues after ad

However, there is still an entertainment medium that lacks the full-fledged presence of anime – the gaming industry. That being said, there are still some amazing video games based on anime that deserve every gamer’s attention.

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developed by Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is an incredible fighting game based on the massive DB franchise of Akira Toriyama. The game features multiple characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Magin Buu, Frieza, and many more.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball universe, you would love to experience the intense battles between different characters through your controller. The game’s visuals are obviously amazing, and the battle sequences, along with the voice acting, match the hype and energy of the Dragon Ball anime.

Article continues after ad

DBFZ may even get rollback netcode! Eventually.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is one of the latest entries in anime video games. Developed by CyberConnect2, the fighting action game is based on the incredibly popular Demon Slayer franchise.

Demon Slayer anime from Ufotable is known for its over-the-top battle sequences and captivating sword fights. Well, you could say that The Hinokami Chronicles tells the exact same story from Season 1 of the anime. It features the same battles, the same characters, and the same environment. So, basically, the game allows you to relive the story of Season 1 (and Mugen Train) through your controller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

3. One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco’s One Piece Odyssey came out in 2023, and even though it didn’t get insanely popular, it did grab a decent player base, especially those who are already familiar with the massive One Piece universe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game (RPG) that allows you to experience the power of Straw Hats. The story isn’t the game’s main selling point. Instead, it’s the gameplay. The anime game lets you switch between different characters, making the gameplay much more flexible and enjoyable.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S

2. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Here’s yet another amazing anime video game based on the legendary Dragon Ball franchise. Loved the early Dragon Ball days when Goku fought against Vegeta, Frieza, and Magin Buu. Well, Kakarot tells the exact same story, but this time, it’s the players who are playing as Goku.

The action RPG allows players to explore the massive world of Dragon Ball freely. It means you also come across several interesting side quests that, obviously, weren’t part of the animanga series. What’s even more amazing is that besides Goku, you can also play as Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Gotenks, and Vegito.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Stadia PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

1. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

If there’s one genre that can never get boring for gamers, it’s the fighting games. We all know about titles like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter falling within this genre, but very few fans know about the brilliance of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga has been going on for decades, and throughout its run, the series has introduced us to several powerful characters. So, the JoJo universe was always perfect for a fighting game, and that’s why Bandai Namco tried its luck with All-Star Battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The remake brings this originally PS3 exclusive back to life with some new characters added, and the game is filled to the brim with unique character interactions that fans of the anime and manga will love. As a game that’s dedicated to bringing moments that haven’t even been animated yet to life, even manga readers have something to enjoy here.

All-Star Battle features over 50 characters from the franchise, and they all possess five different fighting styles. The fighting styles, which are also shown in the manga, add diversity to the combat. This means that you’ll never get bored with the combat and the fights, and the moves will not feel annoyingly repetitive. All-Star Battle is obviously a must-play for the fans of the franchise, but even those unacquainted with JoJo animanga will enjoy the fighting game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam

You can check out our other anime stories here.