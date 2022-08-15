Psycho-Pass to release new movie for 10th anniversary

The hit anime Psycho-Pass is reaching its 10-year anniversary, and a new movie is being released for the occasion.

The original Psycho-Pass premiered in 2012, making the 22-episode-long anime 10 years old this coming October.

Celebrations for the anniversary have been in full swing, although the franchise is far from a relic, as the Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered in 2019, with eight hour-long episodes showing on Amazon Prime Video. Naoyoshi Shiotani even returned to direct the series at Production I.G, and manga creator Akira Amano once again acted as the original character designer.

And the gang is getting back together once again, as it seems that a new anime film will be on its way to mark the 10th anniversary.

Psycho Pass celebrates turning 10 with a new anime film

The anime’s 10th anniversary project carries the theme of “gratitude” for its fans, with voice actor Tomokazu Seki (Shinya Kōgami) serving as the ambassador. The project will feature the Psycho-Pass Radio program returning on Spotify in September, the Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater holding a campaign with exclusive illustrations and a collaboration food menu available in the same month.

Furthermore, there’s also the Psycho-Pass Online Exhibition in December, which will display key scenes from the three anime seasons.

And of course, a new anime movie has been greenlit. It will be called the Gekijō-Ban: Psycho-Pass Providence film, and while little is known about the project, we know that it is currently in the works at Production I.G, and has director Naoyoshi Shiotani at the helm.

Production I.G Psycho-Pass Providence promises the return of many fan-fave characters.

The film will likely follow a similar plot to the anime, which is described by Crunchyroll as: “In the future, thinking about a crime makes you guilty, and justice is dispensed from the barrel of a gun.

“Detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors make sure their partners don’t cross the line.

“The equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to turn criminal.”

This won’t be the first Psycho-Pass movie, as the first Psycho-Pass Movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Three movies were released in 2019, with the Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project, which opened in January, February, and March respectively.