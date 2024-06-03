Terapagos looks “glorious” but Pokemon TCG players are split

Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle was announced on June 1, 2024 and it’ll come out on July 19 this year, just before Shrouded Fable hits the market. Stellar Miracle is a Japanese release, but fans all over the world have been fiercely debating the set since the announcement.

One of the most interesting features in Stellar Miracle is Terapagos, from the Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, and the introduction of Stellar Tera-types alongside this.

The set made its way into online Pokemon forums almost immediately after the announcement, with fans split over how they felt about the latest Pokemon TCG reveal. Some were excited about the debut of Terapagos in the game, while others were thrown off by the psychedelic Tera artwork.

One confused collector shared their thoughts underneath the reveal artwork, saying, “I have no idea what I’m looking at gotta be the trippiest Pokemon ever”. Others helpfully pointed out that Terapagos was the center of the artwork, underneath all the sparkles and crystal shards.

Another queried how the Stellar Tera-type would work in the Pokemon TCG, asking, “Isn’t it every Pokemon type? Better be weak to fighting types in the TCG.” If you’re curious about Stellar Pokemon, check our TCG explainer – they’re surprisingly similar to Crystal Pokemon from older sets.

In terms of set aesthetic, Pokemon collectors and players seemed to be split down the middle on Stellar Miracle. One excitedly declared, “This set seems really exciting! Terapagos is really cool, and Stella tera type makes for pretty and fun fun cards! They keep dropping banger sets!”.

Others weren’t sold, with some slamming the Tera style as “goofy” and complaining that they couldn’t wrap their head around the artwork. One noted, “I’m sick of these weird crystal looking pokemon. Twilight masq didn’t interest me and neither does this set.”

Whether you’re a fan of the Tera artwork or not, the release of Stellar Miracle will likely be highly influential on the competitive scene. Stellar Tera-type Pokemon have Attacks with multiple Energy types and are defensively sturdy, so seeing them in competition decks will be fascinating – especially alongside cards from Night Wanderer.