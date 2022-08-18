One-Punch Man Season 3 has been confirmed

Start practicing your punches, because the hit anime One-Punch Man is returning for Season 3.

The massively popular anime series One-Punch Man burst onto screens in 2015, and became one of the most iconic action animes in the whole genre.

While the second season wasn’t received quite as well as the first, fans have still been waiting and wishing for any more One-Punch Man content. And now that wish has been granted.

The 215th chapter Yūsuke Murata’s One-Punch Man manga finally revealed today that its anime adaptation will be coming out with a third season.

One Punch Man teases visual for its third season

Along with the announcement, a teaser visual was released, showing a new foe that One-Punch Man’s titular lead Saitama must face. The visual was created by Chikashi Kubota, who was also the character designer for the anime’s first and second seasons.

Viz Media, the company overseeing the manga and the anime, describes the plot of the franchise as thus: “Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch!

“Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?”

It seems like the third season will continue to follow this story model, by bringing in new villains and monsters for Saitama to punch.

This is all happening alongside an adapted live-action movie that is in the works, with Sony Pictures overseeing the production and the Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin slated to direct.

When and where can I watch One-Punch Man Season 3?

Sadly, there is no release date for One-Punch Man Season 3 as of now, since the show is still in development.

One-Punch Man has been streamed previously as a Hulu exclusive, but the show’s earlier seasons are also available to stream on Crunchyroll, so it’s likely that you will be able to find the newest season on there.