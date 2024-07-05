My Hero Academia Chapter 424 has a One-Punch Man cameo you probably missed

One-Punch Man’s Tatsumaki made a tiny cameo in My Hero Academia Chapter 424 that you might’ve missed.

My Hero Academia is ending soon after wrapping up its final arc in Chapter 423. The manga began its epilogue in Chapter 424 and gave us a look at the aftermath of the horrifying war against All For One and Shigaraki.

Thanks to the villains’ rampage, Japan has been left in ruins. Buildings have been destroyed and people have been killed and injured. But now that the threat of the villains is over, the country is slowly but steadily getting back on its feet.

The uninjured Pro Heroes have joined the civilians in this endeavor. Even heroes from other countries have come to Japan to help them out. And in one such scene, we see a little figure of Tatsumaki floating in the air and repairing a building.

The figure is too small to properly show her. But her iconic dress and telekinetic powers leave no doubt that it’s indeed the S-rank hero Tatsumaki, aka the Tornado of Terror.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

For those who don’t know, Tatsumaki is a major character in One-Punch Man. She’s also one of the strongest of the bunch, possessing unparalleled psychic abilities that include flight, telekinesis, telepathy, and psychic barriers among others.

Though it was never outwardly addressed in My Hero Academia, Tatsumaki making an appearance in the series makes a lot of sense. Both My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man are superhero anime with plenty of similarities. So, it’s understandable for Tatsumaki to drop by to help fellow heroes.

The One-Punch Man manga is currently on a hiatus and will be back in late August. As for My Hero Academia, the manga has three chapters left before its ending. It’ll be on a final break after Chapter 427 before it ends for good on August 5.

