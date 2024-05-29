One Punch Man manga has finally returned, and you can read it now

The much-anticipated comeback is here as One Punch Man manga returns with a new chapter, but as of now, it’s only available in Japanese.

The anime and manga world got its strongest superhero when One Punch Man debuted in 2009. It was initially published as a webtoon by the original creator One. Thanks to its grand popularity, it was later republished as a digital manga in 2012, illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

The manga made One Punch Man a household name, even more so after it was adapted as an anime series in 2015. The superhero anime was widely praised for its animation and hilarious yet engaging story. A third season is on the way, though we’re undertain when it’ll be out at the moment.

While the third season has fans excited, they have also been eagerly waiting for the manga to return from its hiatus. Earlier this month, Yusuke Murata revealed through his official X account that the manga will be back on May 29 and May 30, 2024, depending on your timezone.

Now, the new One Punch Man manga chapter is finally here. The long-awaited chapter features Flashy Flash being ambushed by Empty Void as the Mysterious Being takes the shape of S-rank hero and attacks him. The chapter ends with Flashy Flash waking up in an imaginary world as a kid and encounters another boy who appears to be Void itself. Sonic also appears, in what’s listed as One Punch Man Chapter 198.

More details about this chapter’s content will be revealed when the English translation is released. Until then, fans can read the Japanese version of the chapter on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website. But don’t be confused when you see it listed on the website as Chapter 245. This difference in chapter numbers is due to the multiple versions and extra chapters that have come out over the years.

For those who are wondering, One Punch Man follows a seemingly ordinary man who is literally the ‘one-punch man’. All it takes is just one punch for Saitama to have his enemies flying, but you’d never guess it from his shining bald head and perpetually deadpan expression.

