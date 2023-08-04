How to watch Crunchyroll for free from anywhere in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best streaming platform for anime, and with a VPN you can unlock its full library – so, here’s how to watch Crunchyroll for free from outside your location in 2023.

Whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen, Crunchyroll is the go-to hub for keeping up-to-date with the latest anime movies and TV shows and binging your old favorites, as well as discovering new ones.

However, the streaming platform isn’t jam-packed everywhere in the world; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Crunchyroll outside the US in 2023 and which VPN to choose.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Can you watch Crunchyroll for free?

Yes, you can stream anime on Crunchyroll for free.

Crunchyroll has an ad-supported plan that is totally free to sign up for. If you’d rather sign up for a premium plan without ads, you have three choices:

Fan: $7.99 per month No ads Unlimited access to Crunchyroll library New episodes shortly after Japan Access to digital manga Stream on one device at a time



Mega Fan: $9.99 per month No ads Unlimited access to Crunchyroll library New episodes shortly after Japan Access to digital manga Stream on four devices at a time Offline viewing First access to special Crunchyroll Expo events and lotteries $15 off $100 purchase in the Crunchyroll Store every three months



Ultimate Fan: $14.99 per month No ads Unlimited access to Crunchyroll library New episodes shortly after Japan Access to digital manga Stream on six devices at a time Offline viewing First access to special Crunchyroll Expo events and lotteries $25 off $100 purchase in the Crunchyroll Store every three months Annual swag bag Access to an exclusive limited-run Hime Nendoroid figure



There’s also a 14-day trial for each premium plan, if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Why you need a VPN to watch Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has excellent animes wherever you are in the world – but by connecting to ExpressVPN’s secure servers, you’ll never be bound by your location’s choices.

Let’s say you’re from the US, but you’re traveling abroad and want to watch an anime that isn’t available wherever you are. With ExpressVPN, all you need to do is connect to a server in the US and stream away.

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN to choose to watch Crunchyroll

It’s simple: ExpressVPN comes with super-fast servers, secure connections free from throttling, and seamless integration with Windows and OS operating systems, as well as PlayStation and Xbox.

You can access Crunchyroll’s full anime treasure chest, as well as several other streaming services, such as Max, Paramount Plus with Showtime, Hulu, Pluto TV, Netflix, and much more.

Can I watch Crunchyroll abroad with a free VPN?

Yes, you can stream Crunchyroll abroad with a free VPN – but it’s not a great idea.

Firstly, why settle for an unstable connection when you’re trying to watch anime? We all hate buffering, so don’t bet on a free VPN giving you the secure, stress-free connection you need.

Free VPNs are notorious for spamming your browser with targeted ads, selling your browser history to advertisers, recording private information like passwords and bank details, and stealing customer bandwidth.

With a paid VPN like ExpressVPN, you’re getting more than the library it gives you access to: how do ultra-fast speeds, security, maximum server uptime, and 24/7 live chat support sound? We thought so.

How to watch Crunchyroll on your devices with a VPN

Crunchyroll can be streamed on a wide range of devices, so here’s how to access ExpressVPN with whatever you’re using:

On your computer

Install ExpressVPN on your computer

Sign into your account and connect to a secure US VPN location

Load up the Crunchyroll website and sign in

Start streaming your favorite animes on Crunchyroll

On your smartphone

Install the ExpressVPN app, available on iOS and Android

Sign into your account and connect to a secure US VPN location

Load up the Crunchyroll website and sign in

Start streaming your favorite animes on Crunchyroll

On your smart TV

Download the ExpressVPN app from your smart TV’s app store. You may be able to install it directly onto the TV, while others may require manual configurations

Sign in to your account and connect to a secure US VPN location

Start streaming your favorite shows – you can find out a bit more about streaming using ExpressVPN on your smart TV here

On your Xbox

Install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router – you can find out more about how to do that here

Download the Crunchyroll app to your Xbox, sign in, and start streaming

On Chromecast

Install ExpressVPN on your smartphone and computer

Sign in to your account and connect to a secure US VPN location

Sign into Crunchyroll and cast what you’re watching to your Chromecast

On Roku

Install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router – you can find out more about how to do that here

Add Crunchyroll to your Roku device and start streaming

On Discord

Install ExpressVPN on your computer

Sign into your account and connect to a secure US VPN location

Load up Crunchyroll and sign in

Sign into Discord and open the Discord server you want to stream to

Select the voice channel from the sidebar and click “screen”

Select the browser you’re using to stream Crunchyroll and click “go live”

