Will One Piece anime be delayed due to manga breaks?

The One Piece manga continues to have consistent hiatuses, but does that mean the anime will be delayed as well?

The One Piece anime and manga are both currently following the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga. However, while the anime airs weekly episodes, the manga often goes on unexpected hiatuses. This is especially true in Egghead Arc. It’s the first arc of the Final Saga where Straw Hats enter a futuristic island and meet the genius scientist Vegapunk.

We also learn a lot about the mysteries of the Void Century. One Piece only recently returned after a three-week hiatus before delaying Chapter 1114 due to Golden Week. However, the manga is going on a break again after the Golden Week. Although the reason is unknown, it could be because of Oda’s health or his busy schedule.

Even so, things don’t look good for the anime, which is already catching up with the manga. Does that mean there will be further delays in One Piece anime due to consecutive manga breaks?

Will One Piece anime be delayed?

Crunchyroll

Although there are several manga breaks, there’s no news about the One Piece anime getting delayed for now.

That said, the anime catching up to the manga would leave very little material for the animation studio to work on. If that happens, the pacing might slow down even more or we might get more recaps. Every few weeks, the anime airs recaps. The pacing is something manga fans always complain about. However, it wouldn’t be possible for Toei Animation to make One Piece a weekly anime if it had regular pacing.

This is also one of the reasons why One Piece has such a small percentage of filler episodes compared to other long-running anime. Just like before Luffy vs. Lucci and Law vs. Blackbeard, there might be more recaps before Shanks vs. Eustass Kid, Luffy vs. Kizaru, or Garp vs. Blackbeard Pirates.

The anime has just revealed Bonney is Kuma’s daughter but has yet to delve deeper into it, unlike the manga. The upcoming episode of the anime will likely tease both Kid and Garp going into enemy territories.

For now, the reason behind manga hiatus is unknown. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

In the meantime, you can check out One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers. For more from Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and the ranking of all Straw Hat Pirates.