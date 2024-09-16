What power will the Pirate King get after finding the One Piece?

The race to find the legendary treasure One Piece and earn the title of the Pirate King has truly begun after Vegapunk’s message. So, here’s what we know about the power that comes with it.

“Wealth, fame, and power,” the anime series’ starting monologue remains relevant to this day. Anyone setting out to sea and chasing the legendary treasure One Piece is after those three things and the title of the Pirate King.

This also includes Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the story who has the same dream as countless other pirates. However, Luffy is really close to acquiring the treasure since he already has a copy of three Road Poneglyphs.

Once Luffy meets the Man Marked by Flames and finds the fourth Road Poneglyph, he can set sail to Laughtale. However, that won’t be the end of the story. In his message, Vegapunk says that the one who gets the One Piece will obtain that “power.” But what is that power he speaks of?

The One Piece gives the Pirate King control of the Ancient Weapons

According to a Japanese translator on Twitter/X, “In Japanese, demonstrative pronouns like “その – that” can be ambiguous and can refer to a wide range of things. In this case, it likely refers to the power of the Ancient Weapons.

In other words, Koala interprets it as… ‘the person who finds the One Piece will also gain control of the Ancient Weapons.’ Whether Koala’s interpretation is correct remains to be seen, though.”

The three Ancient Weapons are such indestructible weapons that sank the world over 800 years ago. Vegapunk says that the Great War hasn’t ended yet and those powers will be used again. For now, the story has revealed about Poseidon and Pluton. Shirahoshi or some may call her Poseidon, is unable to use her powers at will. On the other hand, Pluton is hidden in Wano and no one knows how to use it.

Uraunus’ form and powers remain unknown. It’s also unclear if Uranus is a living being like Poseidon or a man-made object like Pluton. So while the series has introduced the Ancient Weapons, no one can actually control it yet.

It is believed that Laughtale holds the true secret of the past. Hence, it may have the key to using the Ancient Weapons. Luffy’s true dream is something he can only achieve after becoming the Pirate King. Therefore, once he obtains the “power” after finding the One Piece, a war will begin that will shake the world to its very core.

Where is the One Piece?

The One Piece treasure is located in Laugh Tale.

Laugh Tale is located at the end of the New World containing the wealth and power that the entire world dreams of having. Roger Pirates were the only ones who found that place in over 800 years. The last island that can be reached by following the Log Pose is Lodestar.

However, beyond that island is Laugh Tale where Roger left behind all his treasure. The only way to reach there is by finding the four Road Poneglyphs. Each Poneglyph contains the coordinates of a location. By joining those four locations on a map, the point of interaction will show the location of Laugh Tale.

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga, so check out our guide on what to expect from the Elbaf Arc.