The biggest One Piece movie yet is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix continues to add more anime to its library, this time bringing in a piece of One Piece history for fans of the Straw Hats old and new to enjoy.

One Piece Film: Red, the latest anime movie in the ongoing franchise, and a massive worldwide success, is now available to stream on Netflix. The film, the fifteenth feature-length One Piece instalment to date, came out in 2022 to strong reviews and a record-setting box office performance, and now Netflix subscribers can enjoy it at their leisure.

Luffy and the Straw Hats take in a massive concert in One Piece Film: Red, held by Uta, a world-renowned singer. The gig brings the revelation she’s related to Shanks, causing an elaborate chain of events that involves the Straw Hats and a myriad other crews.

Despite being so deep into the One Piece mythology – the fifteenth film alongside over 1,000 episodes of the anime show – Red proved the audience is as strong as ever. Not only is it the most successful a One Piece movie has been at the box office, it was the highest-grossing picture in Japan in 2022.

And now you can watch One Piece Film: Red on Netflix as part of your standard monthly subscription! Right now, this just applies to those in the US, we’ll update if that changes for British users. Although One Piece is generally available on Crunchyroll, it makes sense Netflix would start grabbing up the distribution rights, since the remake is doing so well over there.

