One Piece: Shanks fights Blackbeard in “epic” viral anime clip

A fan-made video featuring two of the most significant characters from the One Piece universe has racked up thousands of views online. Since the events never happened in the animanga, fans are going crazy over it.

One Piece is a beloved series that’s been running for several decades, and it has given the community several debating opportunities. Recently, a fan-made video went viral featuring a one-on-one confrontation between Shanks and Blackbeard.

Shanks has always been one of the fan favorites from One Piece, as he’s always close to Luffy’s heart. He passed on his hat to Luffy, encouraging him to chase his dreams at any cost; he is the one who motivated our mischievous hero.

Even though Shanks appeared in the first chapter of One Piece, his powers were shrouded in mystery until Chapter 1056. In the chapter, he had the upper hand on one of the strongest marine admirals, Ryokugyu. However, he hasn’t gotten involved in many fights in the series, and that’s the primary reason why fans are going bonkers seeing him in this new video.

Fan-made Shanks vs Blackbeard fight

Out of all One Piece’s battles, fans always wanted to see a one-on-one fight between Shanks and Blackbeard. Even though Eiichiro Oda didn’t fulfill the wish, a YouTube channel (Meme Duka), arrived with a video showcasing Shanks confronting Blackbeard with his Conqueror’s Haki.

The video features shirtless Shanks and Blackbeard, and the latter is seen mocking the former by asking if he has already given up. Shanks replies, ‘Die’ while unleashing the conqueror haki on the opponent.

The long-due battle became a reality in the fanmade video, and fans started discussing it. The majority of the comments on Reddit favor Blackbeard. For instance, a fan on the platform states that “Shanks is about to get off-screened. If it’s a 1 vs 1 off-screen, always bet on Blackbeard.” Another one says, “It turns out Blackbeard wasn’t even using all of his devil fruit abilities from the start. Shanks never even had a chance.” Besides that, fans have also praised the video’s top-notch animation.

