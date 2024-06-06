One Piece Chapter 1117 preview teases “conclusion of the greatest event of the century”

One Piece Chapter 1117’s preview promises great things to come in the future, exciting fans as it teases the “conclusion of the greatest event of the century.”

One Piece is currently on a hiatus and won’t come back until June 16, 2024. But the upcoming Chapter 1117 has already gotten a preview that hints more information on the Void Century and Joyboy’s history will be revealed.

The preview reads: “History Revealed! What will be the conclusion of the greatest event of the century?!”

The ongoing Egghead Arc has already revealed some of the history through Vegapunk’s message. After many years and hundreds of chapters, readers finally have a vague idea about what happened 800 years ago and what will happen next.

That leaves the “greatest event of the century.” It’s a reference to Dr. Vegapunk’s worldwide broadcast, an incident that’s shaking the foundation of the World Government itself. In the broadcast, the scientist revealed the truth of the Great War to the world.

To prevent the populace from knowing the truth, all five Gorosei gather on Egghead Island. This leads to the Straw Hats facing their most dangerous foes yet. Now, instead of winning, their sole purpose is to escape the island with their and their allies’ lives intact.

However, as the preview hints, the conclusion is near. In One Piece Chapter 1116, the Gorosei finally finds the broadcasting Den Den Mushi. But before they can stop the broadcast, they will have to face a relic of the Void Century.

The Iron Giant is finally awake and seems to be the one guarding the Den Den Mushi. This means there is a fight between the Gorosei and the Iron Giant coming in Chapter 1117. It’s an interesting prospect as it’ll be the first time readers will witness how powerful the Great Kingdom’s invention is.

It’s possible that the fight is the conclusion of this historic event. This will also serve as the climax of the Egghead Arc as the Elbaf Arc is teased to begin later this year. It has fans very excited and eager for the upcoming chapter.

“Maybe it will be the biggest reveal so far,” one user wrote. “My heart can’t wait for this,” another posted.

“I thinks Vegapunk will reveal the name of the Ancient Kingdom, because Clover knew its name and was going to reveal it but they killed him,” a third added.

The preview opens many possibilities for the next big revelation. Whatever it is, fans are convinced that it’ll be as shocking and impactful as ever — but they’re also hoping that the manga’s pace will not be hindered with frequent breaks again.

The preview opens many possibilities for the next big revelation. Whatever it is, fans are convinced that it'll be as shocking and impactful as ever — but they're also hoping that the manga's pace will not be hindered with frequent breaks again.