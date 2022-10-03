My Hero Academia Season 6, SPY x Family & other anime on Crunchyroll in October

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Crunchyroll is ready to roll out the new fall season of anime. So which new and returning titles can you watch, and when?

The fall season is finally here, and that means there’s a brand new load of anime on its way to streaming services like Crunchyroll.

With over 20 series dropping in the month of October, it can be hard to figure out where to start, especially since there’s a mix of recurring and brand-new series.

So here’s a summarised and comprehensive guide to all of the anime titles that are dropping on Crunchyroll this month. Enjoy!

Which animes are coming to Crunchyroll in October?

There’s not really any set pattern to the way that the series are premiering on Crunchyroll, as some days will have multiple series dropping, and some days will have nothing.

For most of these titles, it’ll just be the first episode to drop on this day, then the series will update weekly. Most series will also be released in both subs and dubs that can range to English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian.

October 1:

My Hero Academia (Season 6)

SPY x FAMILY (Part 2)

Pop Team Epic (Season 2)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! (Season 2)

Raven of the Inner Palace

If you want to follow the most popular series of recent years, make sure to check out the newest seasons of My Hero Academia and SPY x FAMILY. Both series will be focusing on civil war-esque arcs, with the heroes all out battling villains in the former, and a bomb threat having to be neutralized in the latter.

The meme of a show, Pop Team Epic is also returning, and will no doubt provide you with endless gif opportunities and good jokes. And Uzaki-Chan is back to bring you more YA rom-com goodness.

If you’re looking for new anime material, make sure to check out Raven of the Inner Palace, which features a legendary tale of an emperor and a consort with mysterious powers.

October 2:

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Beast Tamer

IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT!

If you’re wanting another mecha anime, then look no further than the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Beast Tamer is an equally as action-packed anime, although this one involves a girl who doesn’t need a mecha suit to bring out monsters.

For a show that’s a little less action-packed, but has just as high stakes, then IDOLiSH7! is your best answer, as the show features a fun plot of aspiring idols looking to take the world by storm.

October 4:

Shinobi no Ittoki

Like Ninjas? Like school anime? Well, Shinobi no Ittoki has you covered, what with it being about a Ninja academy and all. Not only that, but it’s a ninja academy decked out with high-tech suits and gadgets.

October 5:

Mob Psycho 100 (Season 3)

Muv Luv Alternative (Season 2)

Do It Yourself!

The word “hype” doesn’t begin to cover the third season of Mob Psycho 100. With stellar animation and great story telling about an unconfident but good natured teenager with monstrous psychic powers, now’s the best time to rewatch the series before diving into the third.

In an equally as large-scoped story, Muv Luv Alternative‘s second season will continue to cover parallel worlds and a decades-long war against alien invaders using humanoid fighting machines. Do It Yourself! is an anime that also explored the future of technology, albeit in the form of a high-tech high school and its rivalry with an ordinary, DIY school that stands right next to it.

October 7:

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal

This anime follows a war surrounding gem stones. No, it’s not Steven Universe, but it does feature serious dreams and making friends with those who aren’t quite human.

October 8:

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Season 3)

BLUELOCK

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Welcome to Demon School! is back, and now it’s the harvest festival! That means a tournament-style arc, and who doesn’t love those arcs in high school anime, especially with an underdog protagonist?

BLUELOCK, which has been waiting on an anime for a while. will now bring soccer into the genre of sports animes, as it covers Japan’s attempts to regroup after a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup. And in the band anime genre, BOCCHI THE ROCK! will feature the classic tale of a shy but talented artist who gets pulled into a band, and with it, into herself.

October 11:

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year, as it’s no doubt going to be gory and racy as all hell. I mean, a man with a chainsaw for a head, what’s not to be excited about?

October 23:

To Your Eternity (Season 2)

The second season of To Your Eternity will take place almost 40 years after the first, but we’ll see a lot of familiar faces. And of course, the power of friendship will remain a very important narrative factor.

You can watch all of these anime on Crunchyroll as they premiere.