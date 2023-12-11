Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 is coming out soon – so, here’s its exact release date and time.

The latest episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 started with an intense confrontation between Kisaki and Takemichi. We were convinced that the latter would surely get crushed by the former. However, things took a U-turn when the mighty leader of Toman showed up on the battlefield.

All of us have been waiting for the showdown between Izana and Mickey for a long time, and the previous episode finally set the stage for it. Besides that, Hina also reveals Takemichi’s time-traveling abilities to Draken and Mickey.

As Toman Vs. Tenjiku is about to take a heated turn; fans are curious to see what events will unfold in the forthcoming episode.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 will be released on Disney Plus and Hulu on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The below time schedule can be followed by International fans to track the episode in their region:

11:00am PDT

12:00pm Mountain Time

1:00pm Central Time

2:00pm Eastern Time

7:00pm British Time

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm IST

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 starts with Kisaki pointing a gun towards Takemichi. However, the crybaby superhero doesn’t even recoil seeing death in front of him. Witnessing his bravery, Kisaki decides not to give him an easy death, so he shoots a bullet in his leg.

Kisaki says he wants Toman and Tenjiku to merge, but this angers Takemichi, and he unleashes a heavy punch on him. However, when the main protagonist is about to pummel Kisaki with more punches, he sees Mickey standing in front of him. Every member of the opponent gang stands terrified by seeing him on the battlefield.

After some time, Draken arrives with Hina, who comes as a surprise to Takemichi. Draken revealed when he and Mickey were mourning Emma’s death at the hospital, Hina came to them. She told them of terrible things that happened in the future and that Takemichi had traveled back to the past to rectify those things and save lives.

You can stream Tokyo Revengers on Disney Plus and Hulu.

