Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 release date confirmed after delay

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 was supposed to be released this week, but unfortunately, the chapter has gotten delayed – however, we have a new release date.

Denji is currently living an ordinary life, and he seems extremely happy. In the recent chapter, something strange happens that makes us believe it’s time for our devilish hero to get the transformation.

However, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, we don’t get any verifiable spoilers for the chapters of Chainsaw Man, so we don’t have any option except to speculate scenarios.

Article continues after ad

When can we lay our eyes on the digital panels of Chainsaw Man Chapter 151? Let’s find out.

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Here’s the time schedule we want you to follow:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

7:00am PST

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 recap

Denji carries Nayuta on his back through the pathways, and suddenly, she realizes that people have moved on in their lives despite all the chaos the city is currently seeing. While she worries, thinking she might have to go to school tomorrow, Denji starts talking to Pochita. The boy says that he is delighted in his ordinary life.

Article continues after ad

He suddenly steps on a crow that shockingly transforms into Pochita the next moment. When Denji tells him that their dream has come true, Pochita asks him about what dream he wants to accomplish further. He gives Denji some options, but rejecting all, the boy chooses to be Chainsaw Man.

Article continues after ad

Returning to reality, Denji and Nayuta witness their apartment getting burned. The duo worries about their pets, but when the former rushes to save them, Barem interrupts him. Barem reveals that he did this because he is desperate to see Denji as Chainsaw Man. He also says that he didn’t harm Asa Mitaka, as Denji barely knows her, and he also believes that the pets are more burnable.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other Chainsaw Man coverage here, and our anime content here.