Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”

Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe.

Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.

The iconic protagonist Naruto, alongside his teammates Sakura and Sasuke, has remained popular in the anime scene over the past two decades. Their likenesses have been imitated through cosplay, explored in fan art, and even expanded on through fanfiction.

However, to celebrate the series, an animation studio has revisited the episodes that helped catapult Naruto into success, remasters key scenes to deliver an emotional montage for fans.

Pierrot Studio reanimates scenes from the original Naruto anime

In a YouTube video uploaded by Pierrot Studios, fans have the chance to see scenes from the original anime in an updated style. Colorful images are accompanied by the nostalgic opening theme songs from the anime, giving a detailed, 10-minute playthrough of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura’s pivotal moments.

Fans immediately reacted in a the comments of the video and through Twitter threads like the one shared by NarutoXposts. HipHopHubx sums up the experience with the perfect comment: “It’s beautiful”.

Other Naruto fans have also added their thoughts, with oswilu6 stating “I f****n cried” and stolenps2 adding “This is so nice”.

YouTube users like Branden have commented “One of the few anime series I never regretted getting into, and never got bored from rewatching over and over again. Naruto Shippuden FTW!”, expressing their overall love for the series as well.

While some fans shared a preference for the original animation style, there is no doubt the stunning remaster is the perfect way to share an appreciation for the Naruto anime. The journey alongside the main characters of the story was emotional and intense for fans who tuned in, and it won’t be one any are likely to forget.