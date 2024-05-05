Star and Stripe has one glaring flaw, according to My Hero Academia fans

Star and Stripe made her proper introduction in the first episode of My Hero Academia Season 7, and her powers have sparked debate for just how effective they are.

Much of the anticipation around My Hero Academia Season 7 stemmed from seeing Star and Stripe in action. The number one Pro Hero from the United States, she was teased at the end of Season 6, as she arrived to help fight Shagaraki.

An old friend of All Might’s — a connection that actually makes the My Hero Academia movies canon — Star and Stripe answers the call to action after it’s discovered that Shigaraki and All For One will be at full strength soon. Studio BONES rises to the occasion for their showdown, jumping straight in at the start of Season 7.

Article continues after ad

Star and Stripe and Shigaraki are having an awesome battle so far, but anime viewers who’re unfamiliar with the manga are raising eyebrows about the former’s Quirk. With the power to bend reality through direct orders, Star and Stripe’s abilities throw any semblance of balance out of whack.

Article continues after ad

“Star’s quirk is absolutely busted. It’s obvious that she was gonna be strong, she’s her country’s #1 hero after all, but reality manipulation is on a whole different realm of OP,” says a comment on Reddit. “A reality warping quirk feels quite broken, we’ve obviously had some quirks that were close to that (Overhaul, Momo etc with creation abilities do have somewhat of a limit), but just a verbal rule is crazy,” adds another.

Article continues after ad

On the flipside, manga fans have been pointing to this sequence as being a bit ridiculous, to manage expectations. “When the manga readers were touting how broken Star’s quirk is, they were not kidding. Holy hell, no wonder she’s America’s number one,” another Redditor states.

The danger now becomes how powerful the Quirk will be if Shigaraki steals it. Without giving away too much, you might have guessed Deku will be the one to finish this fight, and that puts Star and Stripe in a dangerous position.

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell! Our guide to My Hero Academia: You’re Next will keep you informed on the next film in the franchise, as Season 7 progresses.