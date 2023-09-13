My Hero Academia chapter 400 teases AFO’s struggle to free himself

My Hero Academia fans are eagerly awaiting the juicy spoilers for chapter 400. Well, the leaks are finally out, and fans would be delighted to know that the upcoming chapter will feature some spine-tingling surprises.

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia focused majorly on the fierce ongoing battle between the fatal villain AFO and the quirkless All Might.

Initially, everyone believed that the fight would only last for a short time, as defeating All Might was no big deal for his powerful adversary.

Article continues after ad

However, All Might showed his true potential and gave a befitting reply to all those who didn’t have faith in him. And he even surprised every fan by dodging every powerful attack of AFO in the previous chapter. And now everyone is eager to see what would be the fates of All Might and AFO. Well, we will get some answers in chapter 400 of the manga series.

Article continues after ad

Fans go crazy over Hagakure’s panel in My Hero Academia chapter 400

My Hero Academia chapter 400 is titled ‘The World,’ and it starts with showing Hagakure getting embarrassed when she realizes that she has become partially visible and Aoyama has seen her naked. Horikoshi has drawn this panel so cute that fans are not able to get over it.

Article continues after ad

Hagakure thinks that her quirk has malfunctioned due to the adrenaline she took before proceeding toward the battlefield. She also observes that Aoyama’s navel laser has gotten even stronger than before. Aoyama prioritized the pro-heroes’ safety above everything else.

Kuneida is not in a stable state, but the plants are growing continuously, so Aoyama asks Hagakure to destroy the roots of the plants that grow in their body. Hagakure asks him about his tummy, but Aoyama doesn’t care as it is his last day in UA high school.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The next panel takes us to AM and AFO’s fight. The former’s massive blast was inspired by the star battle, which was fought against Shigaraki. After that, we also learned that in the previous chapter, the thrusters and tentacles helped All Might dodge AFO’s attacks.

Even though AM used the Tailman to reduce the effect of AFO’s punch, he couldn’t prevent the damage his lower body received. AM starts ridiculing AFO as the villain is so desperate to see AM suffer that he misses the opportunity to target his head and kill him instantly.

Article continues after ad

Suddenly, AM gets hit by several black tendrils, but instead of panicking, he starts using the unique abilities of his Armor against AFO. In the process, his armor gets destroyed, but he cannot stop laughing.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After some time, the car shooting lasers explode, and we see AFO in a small baby form, whose body continuously emits a weird light. When AM calls him a rugrat, he mocks him by talking about his lost smile. The chapter ends with Stain showing up and licking AFO’s blood and cheering for AM.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage chapter 400. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.