Jujutsu Kaisen fans grieve over Nanami’s tragic death

The moment Jujutsu Kaisen fans were dreading is finally here as they’re all mourning over the tragic death of their favorite character, Kento Nanami.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the heartbreaking, tear-jerking death of Kento Nanami in the Shibuya Incident arc. His death is way more emotional than the manga, thanks to the anime-only scenes and the juxtaposition between Nanami’s dreams and reality.

Nanami has always been a fan-favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Whether it’s his chaotic relationship with Gojo, his care for young sorcerers like Yuji, or his stern but kind personality, Nanami will always be a beloved character of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While manga fans are reliving the trauma of watching one of their favorite characters, anime-only fans must be surprised by everything that happened. Nonetheless, everyone is grieving over Nanami’s brutal and tragic death.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans react to Nanami’s death in anime

Thanks to the anime-only scene, Nanami’s death is much more emotional and impactful to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The only reason Nanami died in Jujutsu Kaisen was because he was on his way to save Megumi. After seeing Megumi dragged away by Toji, Nanami was the only one who went to save him.

Article continues after ad

It was a miracle he managed to walk after getting burned alive. Apart from worrying about Megumi, Nanami also wonders what happened to Maki and Naobito. He started walking in Shibuya after being burned alive and encountered countless transfigured humans. Not long after, he crosses paths with Mahito, who blows him to pieces.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not taking his death well and are expressing their grief on social media. One user wrote: “Nanami Kento, in the manga, was only given a vision of what a Malaysia beach looked like. JJKS2 ep18 mf elevated this scene, making him feel like he WAS in Malaysia & giving him one last dance. I am NOT well.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan shared: “On Thanksgiving, nanami kento is officially gone. WHAT IS THERE TO BE THANKFUL FOR DURING THIS TIME OF GRIEVING.”

One of the popular accounts appreciated the scene’s beauty: “The parallel shots of Nanami on the beach and then in the fight plus the score like it’s so so beautiful.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another popular account shared Nanami walking at the beach: “Nanami wished for nothing fancy but just peace at beach… You were beautiful Nanami Kento…”

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.