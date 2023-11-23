Jujutsu Kaisen bids farewell to Nanami in bittersweet anime scene

Jujutsu Kaisen bids farewell to one of the fan-favorite characters, Kento Nanami, with a beautiful yet heartbreaking anime scene – so here’s a look at it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features its most heartbreaking deaths in recent episodes. The fan-favorite character, Kento Nanami, dies a gruesome death at the hands of his arch-nemesis, Mahito.

Whether it’s his brutal honesty, his care for young sorcerers, or his insane cursed technique, Nanami has always been loved among fans for various reasons. His chaotic relationship with Gojo always gave the series the much-needed light-hearted moments amid the tragedies.

However, in the recent episode, Nanami takes his final breath before trusting Yuji with the future of the Jujutsu world. The animation studio sure knows what they’re doing as Jujutsu Kaisen bids farewell to Nanami in a bittersweet anime-only scene.

How did Nanami die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

While walking around the Shibuya station, Nanami wonders about moving to Malaysia and living a carefree life. Nanami also questions himself if he’s done enough for the Jujutsu world. However, his thoughts instantly change to Megumi, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Despite his gruesome injuries, Nanami continued searching for Megumi while also worrying about Naobito and Maki. On the way, he also kills several transfigured humans until he comes across Mahito. Nanami knows he is done for and sees a vision of his old friend Yu Haibara, who points toward Yuji, arriving at the scene.

Yuji, who is already devastated seeing the situation in Shibuya, witnesses Nanami getting blown up to pieces by Mahito’s technique. Nanami leaves behind his final words to Yuji, “You’ve got it from here.”

Nanami’s anime-only scene in Jujutsu Kaisen before his death

The anime-only scene imagines Nanami’s carefree life in Malaysia, which he never got to live. After Yu Haibara’s death in his second year of high school, Nanami was devastated. The carelessness of the higher-ups that killed one of the purest souls and the brutality of the Jujutsu world were too much for anyone to handle.

Nanami left that cursed world and did a corporate job only to live a meaningless life. He barely slept and returned to being a sorcerer a few years later. In all his life, he never once enjoyed a carefree life. He never intended to marry anyone because being a sorcerer meant that he could die any day.

While Nanami wonders about his life in Malaysia, the manga (Chapter 120) only shows panels of beaches. However, the anime features Nanami smiling and living his dream life in Malaysia. He is finally carefree, but that’s only a pleasant dream. The scene is beautiful and yet heartbreakingly painful because we know that it could never come true.

