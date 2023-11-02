Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Does Nanami, Maki, & Naobito die?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 features Jogo burning Nanami, Naobito, and Maki – so does that mean they all die from the attack?

Jujutsu Kaisen anime is nearing the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, so it’s no wonder the story is getting more intense with every episode. Fans were blessed with the wonderful fight between Toji and Dagon. The Ghost of Zenin is back, and his only goal is to take down the strongest fighter near him.

Furthermore, in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, we witness the special-grade curse Jogo burning Nanami, Maki, and Naobito after learning about Dagon’s death. The sorcerers were already beaten up during their fight with Dagon.

Even with four of them working together, they were no match for him. Now, after exhausting their cursed energies and getting all those injuries, their fate was sealed when Jogo decided to avenge his ally’s death. Megumi was safe as Toji took him away, but the other three weren’t so lucky. Delve deeper to find out if they all die after suffering such a brutal attack.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

Does Nanami, Maki, and Naobito die in the recent Jujutsu Kaisen episode?

Despite being a curse, Jogo mourned the death of his fellow curse and swore to avenge. The grief was visible on his face as he burned the three sorcerers alive. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, Nanami and Maki both survive the attack, but Naobito dies a few days later.

He didn’t die instantly, but his injuries were fatal. A few days later, in Itadori’s Extermination arc, Naobito was on death’s door as he instructed Furudate to read his will to Ogi, Junichi, and Naoya Zenin.

Even Nanami and Maki suffer grave injuries. Nanami will die in the upcoming episodes. After suffering those injuries, he continued to slaughter transfigured humans despite being at death’s door.

Crunchyroll

He eventually comes across Mahito, who blows up his upper half body in front of Yuji. The young sorcerer, who was already breaking down after the destruction of Shibuya, was overwhelmed with despair and anger as he began to fight Mahito.

However, Maki is still alive in the manga, but the scars she suffered from the attack are still there. Yuki explains that the only reason Maki survived is thanks to her superhuman strength from the heavenly restriction.

However, her scars cannot be removed by using Reverse Cursed Technique. Therefore, it’s a good thing that Maki is not the type to care for appearances. And her new character design is surely an upgrade as she defies the standards of being a woman in a patriarchal Jujutsu society.

