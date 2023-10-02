Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Megumi die in the manga?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has only just confirmed Gojo’s death, and fans are now beginning to worry about Megumi’s fate. Here’s everything we know about it.

There’s no doubt Gojo’s death and Sukuna’s reincarnation point toward a darker future for the sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen lives up to its reputation as a dark Shonen series as it continues to feature one shocking moment after another.

Gojo’s tragic death doesn’t bode well for his students and fellow sorcerers since Sukhna is stronger than ever. The King of Curses had been holding back in the battle of the strongest, but he now shows his full power.

Sukhna has always known how to reincarnate himself, and he does that at the most appropriate time. Now that he exists as a human and not a cursed spirit, Sukuna’s powers have surely multiplied. Hence, the situation may not work out in Megumi’s favor. Delve deeper to find out if Megumi dies in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

What happened to Megumi in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Sukuna used Megumi’s body as a vessel to reincarnate himself. This means the chances of Megumi being alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are way too low. On the bright side, Megumi’s status is currently “alive” in the fandom wiki. But it may not be for long since his chances of coming out of this mess alive are next to none.

The series has already killed most of the fan-favorite characters, including Satoru Gojo. Megumi’s fate was sealed as soon as Sukuna used his body to gain his techniques. The last time we got a glimpse of the young sorcerer was during the battle of the strongest.

Megumi is drowning in despair after Sukuna uses his technique to kill Tsumiki Fushiguro. Then, the King of Curses transferred one of Gojo’s attacks to Megumi’s soul, meaning he was clearly hurt. The manga is in its final stretch, and it may kill off a lot more characters than we had anticipated.

Currently, Gojo has been sidelined after his death. He was only briefly mentioned in the recent chapter when Sukuna compared him with Kashimira. But other than that, there wasn’t even a glimpse of him. As for Megumi, fans are already considering him dead as soon as Sukuna got reincarnated.

