Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami’s voice actor shares message before leaving

Jujutsu Kaisen anime features Nanami’s death, so his voice actor has shared a message before leaving the crew.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 bids farewell to one of its most popular characters, Kento Nanami. The sorcerer fought with everything he had in Shibuya and died without regrets before trusting the future of the Jujutsu world to Yuji Itadori.

Nanami’s death is a major shock, especially considering how strong he was. However, even he was no match against the villains in Shibuya. His death pushes Yuji further into the depths of despair. The anime portrays everything beautifully.

There’s even an anime-only scene where we see the stern and serious Nanami smiling and enjoying a carefree life near a beach. As the episode features his death, Nanami’s voice actor offers his gratitude to fans before leaving the crew.

Nanami’s voice actor shares a message to fans before leaving the Jujutsu Kaisen crew

Kenjiro Tsuda is a renowned voice actor in the anime industry, and he also plays the role of Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen. He shared a post on Twitter/X before the episode aired: “It’s November 23rd (Labor Thanksgiving Day) from 23:56. Please take a look. I’m touched that Jujutsu Kaisen and Nanamin are loved by people all over Japan and all over the world…”

Popularly known as Tsudaken, he is known for his roles in My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, The Way of the Househusband, and many more prolific anime series. Tsuda’s defining style is his menacing tone, which creates the impression of a figure who poses a threat to the protagonists or their antagonists.

Though he has a distinct style, he is also an actor with a wide range, having appeared in films ranging from action to humor. Tsuda’s best anime roles are easily recognizable and demonstrate exactly how talented he is.

He recorded Nanami’s rage scene against Haruta twice to ensure it was perfect. And fans were absolutely swooning over the smoky voice. Tsuda thanked fans for the episode, saying: “Thank you for watching #jujutsukaisen. Thank you for supporting #nanamikento.”

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

