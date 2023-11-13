Jujutsu Kaisen gets special trailer for manga

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular animanga that never fails to maintain the excitement of the huge fanbase – and the manga just got its own trailer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently on every fan’s watchlist as it features the most hyped-up and the longest arc in the series, Shibuya Incident. With each week’s episode, the animanga attracts a lot of viewers with its intense fight sequences and incredible visuals.

We already know how beautifully Gege Akutami has created the manga, and now a special trailer has surfaced online, shedding light on the domain expansions of the significant characters, including Megumi.

Of course, the trailer is for the manga and not the anime, but still, it deserves every bit of your attention.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga gets special treatment with spectacular trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen never misses a beat when it comes to surprising fans with its extraordinary twists and turns. Apart from that, the previews and key visuals of the dark fantasy series keep feeding the fandom’s excitement.

The new fantastic trailer that has been released on Shonen Jump’s official YouTube channel comes with a dark theme and an orange and black color palette. Even though not everything happening in the trailer is clearly visible, we can still see the hand signs and several characters flaunting their domain expansions.

Besides that, the trailer features mysterious yet captivating music that grabs everyone’s attention from the very beginning of the trailer.

After Gojo’s death at the hands of Sukuna in the manga, we have witnessed several other characters going toe-to-toe with the king of curses, but nothing has worked out so far. Well, defeating Sukuna is not everyone’s cup of tea. So, we must wait until someone shows up to confront and eradicate this evil entity and bless the entire humanity with a peaceful life. So, you could say that it’s the darkest phase of JJK’s story, and the new trailer beautifully portrays the same through its unusual use of colors and visuals.

