Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 most loved characters (& 5 most hated)

Jujutsu Kaisen has been a spectacular anime since the very beginning. It has everything that is utterly necessary to keep the audience hooked on the show, be it the powerful storyline or the interesting characters. However, not all the characters of the series are equally loved; some of them are really hated, and here, we talk about five most loved characters – and the five most hated ones.

Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in a world where evil spirits co-exist with humans. Well, in the same world, there is a school that trains Sorcerers to fight such curses.

Gege Akutami has created a massive world where we meet several complex characters in every few episodes/chapters. In a twisted world where anyone can betray you, some characters stand out for being good while others for being selfish and arrogant.

In just two seasons, Jujutsu Kaisen has given us several characters that’ll always live on in our minds, and here are some of the best and worst ones.

1. Gojo

Loved

Despite being the most potent sorcerer, Gojo is a goofy character who can make anyone go crazy with his actions and looks. His cheerful yet overpowered persona makes him different not only from the JJK characters but also from every other anime character.

Even though Gojo is seen in a supporting role in JJK, there is no denying that he has gathered attention from the fanbase to the extent that it made us believe that he is the main protagonist of the show. To some viewers, Gojo also seems annoying as he is seen acting childish the majority of the time, but still, it doesn’t change the fact that he is also the most loved character who provokes the fandom to scream their lungs out with his heroic deeds.

2. Mahito

Hated

No one likes a person who uses people around them as a weapon, and that’s the main reason why Mahito gets a lot of hate from every fan. Mahito is a powerful curse that claims to be born from people’s hatred. His powers allow him to mutilate anyone or anything that gets touched by him.

Mahito has committed several sins since he came into existence, but the biggest of all was when he manipulated Junpei, played with his feelings, and eventually pushed him to death.

3. Sukuna

Loved

Sukuna is the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, so of course he’s hated by some fans because he never misses a chance to make our favorite sorcerers’ lives miserable with his evil deeds. However, he is also one of the most loved and popular characters that the industry has given us.

Sukuna is a narcissist who does not care about anyone except himself; he is the one who believes that everyone is inferior to him. Well, in his defense, that’s exactly what he is: strong. So, he never pretends anything, and that’s what makes fans like him.

4. Kenjaku

Hated

The inventor of the Death Paintings, Kenjaku, is one of the darkest entities that we have come across in the JJK universe. Kenjaku has lived for a thousand years by possessing different people as he has the ability to transplant his brain into anybody. For instance, Geto, whom we hated for capturing Gojo in the Prison Realm, was actually Kenjaku.

Kenjaku not only acquires a person’s body, but he also steals their innate techniques and becomes more powerful than before. When it comes to strategizing things, no one can match the level of this cursed spirit. For instance, he used Geto as a vessel so that he could merge his Curse Manipulation Technique with his own and accomplish his goals. On the other hand, he consumed the other manipulator, Mahito, and used his special ability, i.e., the Idle Transfiguration in the Culling Game Arc.

5. Yuji

Loved

Yuji won the hearts of every fan when despite learning that eating Sukuna’s fingers would eventually bring him to the verge of death, he decides to consume every cursed finger of the king of curses. Besides that, his compassion towards others makes him a lovable character. He is one of those who would happily risk his life to protect others.

Yuji wasn’t born with any cursed technique, so he already knew that his fight against evil would not be easy, but still, he chose to enroll in Jujutsu High. Moreover, he does not hesitate to show his true emotions; if he is scared, he will show it.

6. Jogo

Hated

When we were first introduced to the volcano head, Jogo, we saw him setting fire to many innocent people at a restaurant, and that was the first time every fan wished for him to get the most brutal death. Gojo is a special grade curse who believes that his strength can overwhelm Gojo. However, when he comes face to face with the blindfolded sorcerer, he gets defeated badly.

Jogo is often seen partnering with Kenjaku, Mahito, Dagon, and Hanami to eradicate humans. In Shibuya, he was the one who tricked our beloved Satoru and helped Pseudo-Geto, aka Kenjaku, to seize him in the ‘taboo object.’

7. Megumi Fushiguro

Loved

Here comes another one whom Gojo mentored in the Jujutsu High. Megumi was the one who introduced our main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, to the world of sorcery and curse hunting. When we first saw Megumi in the initial moments of the series, he seemed nothing more than an arrogant guy. However, moving forward, we realize how nice of a person he really is.

Megumi does not like to flatter people, even his friends, but there were several times when we saw him stepping in front and becoming a shield for his friends. For instance, when Dagon captures Naobito, Nanami, and Maki in his domain, it is Megumi who invades the curses’ domain to protect the trio.

8. Mai

Hated

Mai’s rude personality makes her one of the most hated sorcerers in the series. She is someone who loves to feed her ego by looking down on others, especially her own sister, Maki. Despite knowing the true potential of her sister, she doesn’t miss an opportunity to make her feel how worthless she is. Besides that, Mai’s inhuman act was seen when she foul-mouthed Yuji in front of Megumi and Nobara after the boy was killed by Sukuna at the beginning of the series.

Mai never feels bad about using Aoi Todo as she wants to look powerful by hanging out with someone with a massive build.

9. Toji Fushiguro

Loved

Toji Fushiguro serves as the main antagonist of the Shibuya Arc, but whenever he makes an entry in the show, fans can’t stop themselves from cheering up for him, even if he is there to beat the good guys. The first time Toji was seen in the trailers of the Shibuya Arc, he grabbed the interest of fans with his athletic body. Secondly, we learned that he is one of those who is capable of coming toe-to-toe with Gojo.

Toji is said to be a man of few words who doesn’t like to spill the beans of his plans to anyone. He also does not get involved in any conversation that he does not feel is worth his time.

10. Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Hated

Despite being an elderly Jujutsu higher-up, Yoshinobu Gakuganji is someone who deserves no respect. That’s because, as a principal of the Kyoto branch, it was his responsibility to take care of every person who was connected to the school, whether with Kyoto or with the Tokyo branch, but he instructed to execute Yuji Itadori without thinking twice.

Moreover, when he realizes that Gojo would never let that happen, he sends him for some work so that Yuji’s execution can happen in his absence.

