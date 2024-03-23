Jujutsu Kaisen fans think the series is “unraveling”

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most popular manga of all time. But a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans are saying that the story has been “unraveling” for a while.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at the Shinjuku Showdown Arc where the heroes are fighting against Sukuna. While Shinjuku Showdown started on a high note with Sukuna fighting Gojo, fans are finding the pace of the series too abrupt and the storylines too repetitive.

In this arc, the ancient sorcerer has fought back-to-back opponents like Gojo, Kashimo, Choso, Yuji, Higuruma, Yuta, Maki, and Kusakabe. He’s defeated all of them in almost the same pattern, with his fight against Gojo being the exception. His most recent opponent will be the foreign sorcerer Miguel.

Jujutsu Kaisen readers are not happy with how the series is going. A lot of them have expressed their disappointment over the story’s “unraveling” on platforms like Reddit. They say this arc is not contributing to the characters’ arcs in a way past storylines did.

A user commented on this topic, “In my opinion, Gojo’s Past Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc are the best parts of JJK. It’s really a shame how the final arc is unraveling.”

Another fan agreed, saying, “I really enjoyed the culling games and have no complaints. Really, it seems like most of the complaints started with the Shinjuku Showdown.”

“I am getting tired of Gege‘s ‘Yeah, well my guy can go Super Saiyan 11’,” a fan wrote.

While some readers think the week-long wait may be the cause of this dissatisfaction, some are already disappointed. One of them said, “Ima be honest, I’m only reading now to see how it ends and because I enjoy the anime. To me, the story has been bad since the Culling Games began.”

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 will be released on March 24, 2024, on Manga Plus and Viz Media.