Jujutsu Kaisen fans support animator for controversial anime-only scene

Although Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has several anime-only scenes, one of the animators has found himself at the center of a controversy. Here’s how fans are supporting his hard work.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features Aoi Todo helping Yuji fight against his arch nemesis Mahito. The villain succeeds in breaking Yuji’s spirit by giving Nobara a nasty wound. The young sorcerer, who was already drowning in despair, loses all hope.

He gives up fighting Mahito, thinking he’s better off dead. However, Aoi Todo swoops in at just the right moment to save his best buddy, whom he always calls a brother. Aoi’s role in Yuji’s life is that of a comrade and a friend.

Despite all his talent and intellect, no one can deny that Aoi is one eccentric character. In dire situations, he would think about his idol, Takada-chan, and draw inspiration from her. However, since Jujutsu Kaisen manga doesn’t include it, one of the animators created an anime-only scene in the new episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans thank animator for divisive anime-only scene

The scene in question is the one where Aoi Todo cross-dresses in his imagination. After his locket containing pictures of Yuji and Takada breaks, the anime plays a pop song, and Aoi finds the courage to continue fighting. He imagines his idol Takada supporting him from behind.

She shows him which moves to use against Mahito, and at some point, he wears the same outfit as her. All this happens around a glittery pink background with the pop song still playing. Even the song has motivational lyrics that fit the situation.

However, the scene is hilarious, even though Yuji and Aoi are fighting for their lives. The manga only shows the scene where Aoi’s necklace breaks. By that time, he had already lost his hand and innate technique.

However, in the anime-only addition, he imagines himself fighting with both hands. When reality hits, Aoi realizes that while one of his hands is cut off, the other one is already burned. The one who pitched in the idea and beautifully crafted it is animator HoneHone.

The cross-dressing scene wasn’t well-received among some fans from Arab countries due to cultural differences. While some criticized it, more fans came out to support the animator’s work. HoneHone has been part of the JJK staff for a very long time, and fans made sure to encourage him in the face of backlash.

One fan supporting Honehone wrote: “Yesterday, I saw the criticism you were subjected to, and I am very sad for you. My friend, what you did was wonderful, and I support you because I liked it, and I wish you success in your life and your job.” They also shared a heart emoticon along with a still of Aoi and Takada-chan.

Another fan posted: “Sad and unfortunate to see so many people harassing HoneHone because of his idea on the Todo scene, but I guess acting civilized and normal is out of reach for many people here. sometimes you need to keep your opinions to yourself.”

A third user shared: “The JJK controversy over the Todo scene is so dumb, I’m a Muslim myself, so obviously I don’t like crossdressing either, but harassing Honehone is going way too far.”

Another user commented: “That was easily one of the best scenes of the season, I could not stop smiling the whole time while watching it. So peak.”

Here’s a look at the scene, which blessed fans with unexpected humor amid all the depressing moments:

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

