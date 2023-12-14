Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Shoko can’t heal Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 deals a heavy blow to fans with Nobara’s apparent demise, but there’s a reason why Shoko couldn’t her. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident is the most brutal arc of the series, with the casualties far surpassing anything the Jujutsu society had ever faced. One of the victims is the first-year student Nobara Kugisaki.

Despite being warned by Nanami, Nobara stood her ground and continued fighting in Shibuya. She refused to leave the war zone, knowing her friends were putting their lives on the line. However, she meets her ultimate opponent, Mahito, and falls in battle.

Despite getting first aid treatment in time, Nobara’s status remains unknown. The series never showed Shoko healing Nobara – but there’s a logical reason behind it. Delve deeper to discover why even the series’s best Reverse Cursed Technique user cannot heal Nobara. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers from the manga!

Shoko can never heal Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen

The problem doesn’t lie with Shoko’s abilities. In terms of Reverse Cursed Technique, no one can surpass her, not even the great Satoru Gojo. However, even Shoko cannot alter Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration. Reverse Cursed Technique is a complex technique that heals human bodies.

However, Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration alters the very shape of someone’s soul. After transforming Junpei in front of Yuji, Mahito regretted his decision and thought it would’ve been better to simply injure him instead of using his technique on him. That way, Yuji could’ve convinced Sukuna to take over his body and heal Junpei with Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, Mahito knew it was a lost cause since using Idle Transfiguration on Junpei meant certain death. Regardless of how capable Shoko is, even she cannot save Nobara, who suffered fatal injuries from Mahito’s technique. Nobara’s injuries were serious, but she got first aid treatment almost instantly. After stopping her bleeding, Arata Nitta didn’t waste time before taking her for treatment.

However, Nobara simply disappeared after the incident, and the manga never confirmed her death. At that time, Shoko was on standby in Shibuya. Since she’s never allowed to participate in battle, she’s responsible for healing the others. Although the series never specified it, it was clear that Arata took Nobara to receive treatment from Shoko.

