Jujutsu Kaisen fans believe one character needs to “tough it up”

Jujutsu Kaisen is notorious for making its characters suffer. There are plenty of tragic characters in the series. However, fans think one Jujutsu Kaisen character needs to “tough it up”.

The Jujutsu Kaisen character fans think needs to toughen up is Megumi Fushiguro, one of the show’s main characters. After playing active and crucial roles in all the story arcs in the current timeline, Megumi has been put on the backburner after Sukuna took over his body towards the end of the Culling Game Arc.

Since then, Megumi has hardly made any significant appearance in the story. Though he was bodily present, thanks to Sukuna controlling his body, his character had little to do with anything. Now that Sukuna has regained his original body, Megumi has almost completely disappeared from the story.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Though Megumi being reduced to an insignificant part of the story dissatisfies fans, they also understand the tragedies the young sorcerer has been through. He has lost his sister, his mentor, his comrades, and even lost most of the Shikigami from his Ten Shadows Technique. All of these contributed to Megumi losing the will to live, which is why he denied Yuji’s help.

Article continues after ad

However, fans also think that Megumi needs to overcome his trauma and make a comeback. One fan shares their opinion on this on X, “I mean he can come back and stop the person who caused all that in the process and then give up vs. letting more die.”

Article continues after ad

“That bum couldn’t be the most tragic JJK character if he tried. Bro needs to get up,” writes another.

“All that sh*t happened a month ago except for the Gojo incident. Dude needs to lock in. Gojo and Megumi weren’t even that close. Yuji better,” another fan comments.

The general consensus is that it is high time for such an important Jujutsu Kaisen character like Megumi to make a comeback and contribute to the story actively once more.