Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory would be the “biggest troll”

Last year, mangaka Gege Akutami hinted about his successful shounen manga Jujutsu Kaisen ending this year. This statement pushed fans to come up with a lot of ending theories for the series. But there is one Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory that might just be the “biggest troll” to the viewers.

Some fans have come up with a Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory where everything that happened in the story is nothing but a made-up scenario. According to this theory, in the final chapter of the manga, Yuji and Gojo are back in the execution room. The execution room was where everything started, with Yuji given a chance by Gojo to live and eat all of Sukuna’s fingers before dying carrying them.

But in this Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory, Gojo tells Yuji, “Yeah, well, that’s what would happen if I don’t execute you, so,” before he uses Hollow Purple.

Fans theorize the last page will be blank, signifying Yuji’s death and that nothing would happen anymore.

It’s a classic “it was all a dream” ending and it’s quite anti-climactic. Many fans think this theory is unlikely to happen for real, given how unsatisfying it is for the readers. On Reddit, several fans let their feelings about the “troll ending” known. One fan commented, “Biggest trolling ever.”

Another fan addressed the original author of the post and expressed their view on the ending theory rather hilariously, “I wanna say you cooked but like instant ramen, nugget in the air fryer sort of cooked.” There is also a fan who called this theory an “elementary school story writing ending.”

While some are unimpressed with this Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory, some fans find it interesting. Many called it the “peak” with one writing, “Peak. Since it means Maki never gets stronger and Naoya is still alive and will be the clan leader!”

One fan seems to be intrigued with one certain element of this theory. They commented, “

I liked the fact Gojo already knows what happened after he died.”

As Gege Akutami said, Jujutsu Kaisen is steadily going towards its conclusion. With the ending so near, more theories are going to come. We’ll just have to wait for the series to know for certain which Jujutsu Kaisen ending theory comes true.