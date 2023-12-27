Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 spoilers are finally out. Let’s take a look at what Gege Akutami has in store for fans.

The next installment of Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will debut soon. And, with Yuji revealing that his plan to save Megumi hinged on the Executioner’s Sword in the previous chapter, fan expectations are high.

So, now that they have finally released the spoilers, we can officially say that Gege Akutami did not disappoint. The next chapter will include the showdown between Higuruma and Sukuna that we’ve all been waiting for.

With the suspense building, let’s take a look at the latest spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 spoilers

Titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, part 19,” the new chapter starts with Sukuna impressed by Higuruma’s unique cursed energy. In fact, we see him going as far as to compare the lawyer to himself.

In the chapter, he calls Higuruma by his full name, bestowing him with the same honor he gave to Jogo and Gojo. However, this won’t save Higuruma. Sukuna begins chanting for his own Cursed Technique. But, even though Higuruma realizes his plan and rushes towards him, Sukuna’s Dismantle Slashes stop him.

Now we’re onto Yuji, who’s suffered so much in the previous chapters that fans ended up pleading with Gege Akutami to stop. In the chapter, Yuji attempts to save Higuruma but is stopped by the same slashes. Sukuna grabs Yuji and throws him aside, then engages in hand-to-hand combat with the lawyer.

Unfortunately, Higuruma is outclassed. Sukuna spends most of the fight toying with him. Then begins the chant for The Slash that Divides the World. But Sukuna is simply playing with him. The slash is a modified version, which only severs the lawyer’s right hand – and then his left.

Although, Higuruma is able to heal himself with his Reversed Cursed Technique. It looks like it’s only a matter of time before he succumbs to Sukuna.

But Akutami has a twist up his sleeve. Sukuna is attacked by Choso’s Piercing Blood. Higuruma takes advantage of the distraction to use the Executioner’s Sword once and for all, but Sukuna sees him coming.

Sukuna cuts off his own hand before the sword can touch him. And then finally cuts Higuruma in half, right in front of Yuji’s eyes.

After Higuruma dies, Yuji gains control of the Executioner’s sword, and the chapter concludes with the teen preparing to stab Sukuna from behind while he’s distracted.

You can find all the information on Chapter 247’s release date here.

