Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 release date: Will Higuruma & Choso die?

A heated battle between Sukuna and sorcerers puts Higuruma and Choso in danger – so here are the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been featuring the battle of the strongest for a while now, but it always ends up in the villain’s favor. After killing Gojo, Sukuna has established himself as the strongest character in the entire series.

However, the sorcerers are doing everything in their power to defeat their biggest enemies. While Yuta and Takaba laid a trap for Kenjaku, the others stayed behind to deal with Sukuna. They already have a plan in mind, which sounds good in theory, but the execution is far more difficult.

Surprisingly, their entire plan depends on Higuruma’s technique. Killing Sukuna with Higuruma’s technique will also ensure Megumi’s safety. As everyone jumps onto the battlefield, Sukuna lands a fatal attack on Choso and rushes ahead to kill Higuruma. Delve deeper to find out the release date & spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 will be released on December 31 at 12AM JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Manga Plus

Sukuna literally impaled Choso, but the recent chapter doesn’t reveal his status. There’s a chance Choso will only suffer fatal wounds and be healed with Reverse Cursed Technique. However, nothing has been set in stone as of yet. Yuji and Choso only have each other left, so the latter’s death will be more tragic than ever. It’s likely that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 will at least drop a hint about his status.

On the other hand, Higuruma’s death has been set in stone since Chapter 245. Higuruma takes out his Executioner’s Sword, and the manga says, “Do you want to die Higuruma?” The chapter doesn’t reveal who said it, but it clearly hints at a flashback.

However, the recent chapter reveals Yuji asked Higuruma that question along with the entire conversation. Yuji worries that Higuruma plans on fighting Sukuna despite being unable to use the Reverse Cursed Technique. However, Higuruma is prepared to die after fulfilling his role.

His technique could be extremely useful against Sukuna, and it can also save Megumi from the villain’s clutches. The chapter ends with Higuruma and Sukuna facing one another, ready to battle. Higuruma’s immense growth and talent manage to fascinate the King of Curses. However, we may have to bid farewell to another extremely talented sorcerer pretty soon.

