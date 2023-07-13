Japan’s anime critics reveal the top 10 best anime of 2023

We’re halfway through the year, which means we’re halfway done with all the great anime of 2023. Here are the best, according to critics.

This past year (2022-20223) has been an excellent year for anime, with many standout releases. The Crunchyroll 7th annual Anime Awards alone can show you just how much good stuff has come out this year.

But when judging 2023’s anime, Crunchyroll isn’t the only critic out there. Filmarks, a popular review site in Japan, has just released its list of the top anime in 2023 so far, which have been counted by critics. Yes, we’re only halfway through the year, but there’s still a ton of competition.

Article continues after ad

Checkout the list below, as you maybe surprised at where certain animes have been ranked. A ton of familiar returning titles have made the cut, but they’re joined by new and exciting shows.

Filmarks reveals top 10 best anime of 2023 (so far)

Filmarks has released its ranking of the greatest anime series of 2023 so far. This includes continuing series as well as new ones. The list goes as follows:

Skip and Loafer Golden Kamui Season 4 Oshi no Ko Tengoku Daimakyou Tsurune Season 2 Vinland Saga Season 2 Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Demon Slayer Season 3 Doctor Stone: New World Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Oshi no Ko was expected to take first place by many, it was actually usurped by romantic comedy Skip and Loafer – which has been a huge hit this year in Japan – and Golden Kamuy’s fourth season.

Article continues after ad

Fourth place went to Heavenly Delusion, and Tsurune’s second season was given fifth place. Surprisingly, the arguably most well-known anime on this list, Demon Slayer season 3 – which we’ve written about a lot here – only ranked eighth place.

This list will no doubt be disagreed with by some fans. But critical darlings Oshi no Ko and Vinland Saga are still highly regarded in the list, even if they haven’t taken top spot. Ultimately, it’s clear that all of these series are worth a watch, and as we now go into the second half of 2023, no doubt more amazing anime is waiting.

Article continues after ad

For more anime content, click here.