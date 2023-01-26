Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards extends voting deadline

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards have extended their voting time, but who should you vote for? Check out the nominees here.
Crunchyroll has long been the top worldwide distributor of anime, so its annual Anime Awards event is an exciting time for many fans of the medium.
As stated by the official website, “the time has come: Anime Awards voting for 2023 is now open! After a select group of judges came together, Crunchyroll is now happy to reveal the nominees of the 2023 ceremony.”
Not only are there plenty of animes and categories to vote for, now you have extra time to get those votes in, as Crunchyroll has extended the voting time.
What is the deadline to vote in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?
The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards voting runs from 9:00 a.m. PT January 19 to 11:59 p.m. PT on January 26. This means that you only have a few hours left to get those votes in!
The winners of the Anime Awards will be revealed during a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4, 2023.
As for where you can vote, you can cast your ballots on the Crunchyroll website, right here.
Who I vote for in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?
If you’re wondering what categories there are, and who are the nominees, look no further – we have listed all the candidates below.
Anime of the Year
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Original Anime
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Animation
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Made in Abyss – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- One Piece
Best Opening Sequence
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Ending Sequence
- “Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- “Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Film
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film: Red
- The Deer King
Best Anime Song
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Action Anime
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Comedy Anime
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Drama Anime
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Fantasy Anime
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)
Best Romance Anime
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Best VA Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best VA Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
You can cast your vote in the Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards HERE.