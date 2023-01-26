Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards extends voting deadline

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards have extended their voting time, but who should you vote for? Check out the nominees here.

Crunchyroll has long been the top worldwide distributor of anime, so its annual Anime Awards event is an exciting time for many fans of the medium.

As stated by the official website, “the time has come: Anime Awards voting for 2023 is now open! After a select group of judges came together, Crunchyroll is now happy to reveal the nominees of the 2023 ceremony.”

Not only are there plenty of animes and categories to vote for, now you have extra time to get those votes in, as Crunchyroll has extended the voting time.

What is the deadline to vote in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards voting runs from 9:00 a.m. PT January 19 to 11:59 p.m. PT on January 26. This means that you only have a few hours left to get those votes in!

The winners of the Anime Awards will be revealed during a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4, 2023.

As for where you can vote, you can cast your ballots on the Crunchyroll website, right here.

Who I vote for in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

If you’re wondering what categories there are, and who are the nominees, look no further – we have listed all the candidates below.

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Original Anime

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-

Healer Girl

Lycoris Recoil

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Made in Abyss – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

One Piece

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Film

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

One Piece Film: Red

The Deer King

Best Anime Song

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red

“Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Action Anime

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy Anime

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Uncle from Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Drama Anime

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Fantasy Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)

Best Romance Anime

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best VA Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

You can cast your vote in the Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards HERE.