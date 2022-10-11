Hunter x Hunter release date announced as beloved manga returns

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Hunter X Hunter has been on hiatus for four years – but now it’s back, with a new release date announced for the upcoming manga chapters.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular shonen anime and mangas of recent years. So, when it went into the longest hiatus of its history, four years, fans got increasingly antsy.

But now that anticipation can be rewarded, as a date has been given for when Yoshihiro Togashi’s legendary manga series will be returning with new chapters.

This is no doubt exciting news, as it likely means that the anime series will follow suit in creating more content in order to adapt the manga. But when will it be coming out?

Hunter x Hunter manga set to return on October 23

The series, which initially started appearing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1998 will now return after four years near the end of this month, on October 23.

The announcement was made by Shonen Jump’s official Twitter account, which featured an illustrated image of the Hunter x Hunter main characters, and its text reflected the excitement that no doubt many fans will be feeling.

These new chapters, which will start with chapter 391, will be simulpubbed with the rest of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine offerings as they premiere in Japan.

Manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi had actually been teasing new chapters of the manga earlier this year, when he made a Twitter account to announce that work on the manga had resumed, and kept fans up to date with mini updates in the months since.

And with this announcement, the three most recent chapters of the series are now available completely for free on the Shonen Jump Vault. So if you’re planning to re-binge the entire series in preparation for the new chapters, now is the time to start.

The entire Hunter x Hunter manga run is currently available to read with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump vault.

The Hunter x Hunter anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.