How to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2 – where to stream

Hit anime Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is on its way to streaming, but where and how can you watch and stream it?

Tokyo Revengers, which is based on manga produced by Kodansha, is a relatively new anime. Its first season only came out last year, but it’s still managed to make a splash.

Fans are waiting in excitement for Season 2, which is also known as Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, and turns out that it’ll be coming out much sooner than you’d expect.

But when and where will you be able to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2? Let us explain…

Where can I watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar when it comes out. This is all part of Disney+ and Kodansha’s expanded partnership, which involves licensing exclusive anime series.

A subscription is required for Disney+, which costs $8 per month, or $80 per year. You can sign up here.

In Japan, there are more options for watching the show, however. There the anime will air on MBS, TV Tokyo, and AT-X.

When can I watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will premiere in January 2023, both on TV in Japan and on Disney+ internationally. An exact date for the anime’s release should be coming soon, but is not available at the time of writing this.

Since Tokyo Revengers is a series, a new episode will be coming out each week, over a 24 week period, as there will be 24 episodes.

This will mark almost 5 years after the launch of the manga, which premiered in March 2017 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

You can catch up with Tokyo Revengers Season 1 on Disney+. The plot for the show is described by Kodansha USA Publishing – who is releasing the manga in English – as thus:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang.

He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin… at the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!!

