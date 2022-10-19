Heavenly Delusion manga to get an anime adaptation next year

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Get hyped for another upcoming anime, because the Heavenly Delusions manga is now on its way to a TV screen near you – and it’s releasing next year.

This October season of anime has been intense, with both well established titles dropping, like Mob Psycho 100, along with some highly anticipated new projects, like Chainsaw Man.

And now anime fans can get ready to be hyped for another upcoming title, since it has just been announced that the popular manga by Masakazu Ishiguro, Heavenly Delusion, is now set to have an anime adaption.

Not only that, but some promotional material has already been released, and the anime is set to drop much sooner than you would think.

Heavenly Delusion will have a TV anime next year

It was recently announced on the anime’s official website that Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Dai Makyō) would be coming to screens soon.

The anime will be produced by Production I.G, who has also produced titles such as Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass.

Exact plot details or trailers haven’t been released yet, but we can expect the show to closely follow the manga. Denpa, the company which releases the manga in English, describes the story as thus:

Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings.

Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.

Production I.G

Along with the anime’s announcement came an official poster, featuring the series’ two main characters, and manga creator Ishiguro even drew an illustration to commemorate the occasion.

Masakazu Ishiguro

When will the Heavenly Delusion anime come out?

While there is no official release date, Heavenly Delusion will come out sometime in 2023.

This will be five years after the release of the manga, which came out in January 2018. Ishiguro launched the manga in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon Magazine, with the eight volume of the manga now set to ship on November 22 of this year.

The manga has been incredibly popular so far, topping the list of manga for male readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi guidebook.